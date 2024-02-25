Sister Wives: Why did Meri Brown split up with her boyfriend Amos Andrews? 

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has officially confirmed her split from new beau Amos Andrews on Instagram. The TLC celebrity was in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown on Sister Wives until they legally terminated their marriage in 2014. However, the couple decided to remain spiritually wedded until January 2023 before officially separating.

Meri debuted with her new boyfriend, Amos Andrews, on Instagram while celebrating her 53rd birthday on January 17, 2024. However, their relationship was short-lived owing to the online commentary. Meri revealed that the couple saw a lot of comments, articles, and speculation about her life online, and Amos couldn’t adjust to the public scrutiny.

Sister Wives Meri Brown announced break up with Amos Andrews

On Friday, February 23, Meri spoke at length about the split during her staple Instagram segment, "Fridays With Friends." The Sister Wives star highlighted that she was used to dealing with false narratives about her life on social media, but Amos, who was new to her world, couldn’t cope with the public interest. She noted:

“There’s been so much commentary and to be honest it’s something that I am used to because it just happens and it can be frustrating at times.”

After she made her relationship official on Instagram, Meri suggests people went “crazy” digging for details about Amos’ life:

“Y'all went crazy and you had to dig into everything. Everything. Make stuff up, find truth, merge them together, make these crazy stories, and try to make somebody look bad.”

Meri noted how the public interest “messed” with Amos’ head, and the couple had to have a bunch of conversations to reach the conclusion, “It wasn’t going to be a long-term thing.” The reality star says the breakup is a “huge bummer” in her life because she cares about Amos.

“It’s very sad. I still care about him and he still cares about me. He's a good person, we're just not each other's long-term person.”

The announcement came only a month after she boasted about their relationship on her birthday. In the post, Meri revealed she had been dating Amos since October. Sharing details about his attributes in the caption, Meri stated:

“He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

At the time, the reality star branded getting into a relationship a “great start” to her year. She seemed excited to share more of her romantic life in the months to come. Meri added:

“I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

TLC’s hit show Sister Wives depicts the life of Kody Brown, who was in a polygamous marriage with his four wives. When the show first premiered in 2010, Brown was legally married to his first wife, Meri, and spiritually married to Christine and Janelle. As the show progressed, viewers were later introduced to his fourth wife, Robyn.

The first season of Sister Wives was all about Robyn’s integration into the Brown family. Fast forward to season 18, which ended in December 2023, and the dynamics of the family changed drastically.

Robyn is now the only wife on the show to be in an active marriage with Kody. Meri, Christine, and Janelle have moved on in life.