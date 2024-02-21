Sister Wives season 19: Renewal possibilities explored 

Sister Wives season 18 came to an end back in November 2023. The eighteenth season of Sister Wives was arguably the wildest regarding drama and conflicts among the cast members.

Although TLC hasn't officially confirmed the renewal of the long-running show, fans can expect a potential season 19, given the show's high ratings and popularity.

TLC's Sister Wives debuted in 2010 and is among the most distinctive TV shows. Since then, eighteen seasons of Kody Brown's polyamorous relationships with his various wives have been released.

Has TLC renewed Sister Wives for season 19?

As of now, TLC has neither officially renewed nor canceled Sister Wives. There hasn't been any official announcement regarding the probable release date, plot, or cast of a potential season 19.

One of the reasons fans expect the show to return is its comparatively high rating. On August 20, 2023, the beloved series that follows the life of a polygamist family premiered its 18th season, earning the best ratings the program has had in ten years, according to Deadline.

Most episodes of the TLC show received ratings of almost 8 out of 10 on IMDb, indicating that the show is still well-liked.

Based on Nielsen Live + three-day statistics, the Season 18 premiere episode received a 2.5 rating among women aged 25–54 and a 1.6 rating among all adults aged 25–54.

During the three days of late viewing, 4 million individuals tuned in to watch the show, according to Nielsen. TLC claimed that among women aged 25 to 54, the show ranked as the top cable program of the week during the week of its premiere.

Sister Wives season 19 plot (Speculative)

The entire Brown family can be expected to feature in the upcoming season, with potential storylines embracing Kody Brown's monogamous life with his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown's new married life with David Woolley, and Gwendlyn Brown's relationship.

Season 18 included a lot of drama as Christine Brown, Kody's wife, filed for divorce and moved out. Several other spouses, including Meri and Janelle, left him after this.

Early in October 2023, the penultimate episode of season 18 had Kody pleading with Janelle to give him another opportunity. Given the amount of drama in the show's previous season, it appears that the Brown family will experience a protracted and agonizing breakup if the show is renewed for the nineteenth season.

If there is to be a season 19, Meri might be devoted to Kody, wishing to be a part of the family. Janelle Brown appears similarly, suggesting she may no longer have romantic feelings for Kody.

In the previous season, Kody was seen establishing Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC. The business has grown significantly recently, and a possible season 19 may center mostly on it.

Sister Wives season 19 potential release date (speculative)

Unfortunately, the upcoming season's premiere date is yet to be declared. Schedules from the past, however, suggest that the 19th season of the TLC show could probably debut in the middle to end of 2024.

This is based on a pattern since Seasons 17 and 18 debuted in August 2023 and September 2022, respectively. Thus, August 2024 is when season 19 could potentially premiere.

All previous seasons of Sister Wives are available on TLC and Amazon Prime Video.

