Janelle Brown Exposes the Quiet Tension Between Maddie and Kody Brown on Sister Wives

In a recent episode of the 18th season of Sister Wives, which aired on Oct. 29, 2023, Janelle Brown dropped a bombshell about the strained relationship between her daughter Maddie and her husband Kody Brown. This revelation comes at a time when the Brown family is already grappling with multiple separations and relationship issues.

Kody said:

“I do not know what happened. But during the breakup with Christine, Maddie stopped reaching out to me.”

Maddie has been noticeably distant from her father Kody, a change that became apparent around the time Kody and his third wife, Christine, decided to part ways. Contrary to Kody's initial belief that Maddie's withdrawal was linked to his separation from Christine or perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic, Janelle Brown clarified that the root cause is Kody's recent behavior.

Janelle Brown's statement, made during a confessional filmed in spring 2022, indicated that Maddie is struggling to relate to her father because he's changed in ways that are hard for her to understand.

Janelle Brown’s exact confessional was:

"Maddie doesn’t call him because of his behavior, lately…She’s like, ‘I don’t what to do with him. I don’t know who this guy is.'"

Janelle Brown and Kody have a large family, including other children Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah. Maddie herself is a mother, married to Caleb Brush, and they have three children: a son named Axel and daughters named Evangalynn and Josephine.

Janelle pointed out that Maddie's role as a mother is also influencing her relationship with Kody. She has to think about how her children perceive their grandfather, which is another factor in her decision to distance herself from him.

Maddie isn't the only child who is pulling away from Kody. Ysabel, the daughter of Kody and Christine, is also distancing herself, particularly after Christine and Kody separated. Kody himself admitted that he's feeling a sense of doubt and uncertainty in his relationships with his children.

Kody has been married to four women over the years: Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn. Currently, he's only married to Robyn.

Both Janelle and Meri have ended their romantic relationships with him, and Christine has divorced him. Kody has been pondering whether his idea of having the entire family live together might have contributed to these relationship issues.

The Brown family's struggles are not just a private matter anymore. All these details are being revealed in the Sister Wives season 18, which airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

The show has a large following, and fans have been vocal about their thoughts on social media and other platforms. Many believe that Kody's actions are the reason his older children, like Maddie and Ysabel, are distancing themselves from him.