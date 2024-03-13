Sister Wives: Janelle Brown thanks people for supporting late son Garrison 

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown was overwhelmed by the support of fans who honored her late son Garrison Brown.

Garrison, 25, died on March 5 after being found in his apartment in Flagstaff, Arizona. His brother Gabriel, 22, discovered the body. It's alleged that Garrison took his own life.

Janelle, 54, confirmed the devastating news with a post on Instagram, saying that Garrison's death leaves a 'big hole' in the family's lives:

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Family members and friends of Garrison attended a small private viewing to honor him on Saturday (March 9). Many who attended took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Sister Wives star.

Garrison's father Kody Brown and ex-wife Meri posted the same statements as Janelle, with Meri posting:

"Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"

One of Kody Brown's ex-wives Christine Brown, who both appear in Sister Wives, left a touching message on Instagram:

"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son."

Sister Wives' Janelle was 'brought to tears' by the support of fans

Fans have shown their support during this difficult time for the Brown family. They've donated to High Country Humane Animal Shelter and Ark Cat Sanctuary.

Garrison adopted cats from both agencies and was a loving cat dad. His mother Janelle posted several pictures of her late son with his cats, alongside information about the agencies.

Janelle wrote in her post on Instagram that fans' generosity meant the world:

"I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to (High Country Humane) and (Ark Cat Sancutary) in Garrison’s name."

"Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Garrison's love for cats was displayed on his Instagram account. He posted a snap after adopting his first cat in January 2022 while asking for name suggestions from fans:

"I have a Son! Im thinking of naming him Catthew, but I am taking considerations for names so leave some suggestions below."

Garrison also had another cat named Patches O'Houlihan. He posted a heartwarming introduction of his new pet in December 2022:

"Meet Patches O’Houlihan. I stole her from a cave, and she wont stop whispering ancient Sumerian texts to me."

Garrison's debut on TLC's Sister Wives

Garrison's Reality TV career began in 2010 when he and the Brown family appeared in the TLC series Sister Wives. Janelle, Kody and Kody's other wives (Meri, Christine and Robyn Brown) lives have been documented on the show.

Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993 and share six children, including the late Garrison. He was born on October 31, 1998, and was the ex-couple's third child. His siblings included Gabriel, Madison, Logan, Hunter and Savanah. Janelle and Kody announced their separation in December 2022.

There have been issues between Kody and his children throughout the years that were seen on Sister Wives last year. Garrison and Gabriel said that they were 'at odds' with their father for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janelle admitted that she was worried about her two sons' mental health as a result of their fractious relationship with Kody, saying in a confessional:

"I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. ... (Garrison) just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be."

Garrison's half-sister Mykelti on how his death has brought the family closer

Garrison's half-sibling Mykelti (Brown) Padron looked to take courage from the situation by acknowledging that he's 'no longer in pain'. She hopes that 'he's in a better place'.

Mykelti (daughter of Kody and Christine) spoke on her Patreon about the situation and how it has brought the family closer. She told fans that Garrison would've wanted it:

"I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that."

Garrison had introduced a new cat into his family, named Ms Buttons, just six days before his death. The Sister Wives star jokingly dubbed himself 'crazy cat lady' when sharing the news on Instagram of a third cat joining his family.

Fans can stream Sister Wives in full on Max, including last season, which concluded in November 2023.