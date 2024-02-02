"I still remember that era": Fans react as Park Hyung-sik reveals the backstory igniting dating rumors with Park Bo-young amongst Do Bongsoon staffs

On January 30, 2024, Park Hyung-sik, alongside Park Shin-hye, appeared on director Na Yeong-seok/Na PD-nim's live radio show Egg is Coming on his YouTube channel Fullmoon to promote their ongoing drama, Doctor Slump.

As the duo is featured in the ongoing medical drama, Na PD-nim discussed their chemistry and the conversation eventually led to Park Hyung-sik sharing the backstory with fellow actress Park Bo-young.

He mentioned that due to his powerful gaze, the staff on the set of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon used to believe that the Doctor Slump actor and Park Bo-young were allegedly dating. The clip soon went viral on social media and fans reacted stating that they remember the chaotic era when everyone had the impression that two were dating.

Expand Tweet

Fans gush over Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's alleged love affair during the Strong Woman Bong Soon set

Expand Tweet

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon aired back in 2017, where both actors, Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young, enchanted fans with their on-screen chemistry popularly referred to as Bong Bong Min Min. During the interview with Na PD, Park Shin-hye had a conversation about the actor's intense gaze and how well he could make fellow co-stars head over heels with his eye contact.

Subsequently, Park Hyung-sik revealed a backstory about working with Park Bo-young and stated that it was his gaze that led the staff at the filming set of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon to think he was dating the fellow actress. At that time, even the actress had to refute the rumors about their alleged dating affair.

Soon, the portion of the radio live went viral on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing about the backstory related to the alleged dating affair of the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actors. Even at that time, fans were also thinking that the duo was secretly dating due to their overflowing on-screen chemistry. Meanwhile, many fans also polled about the versatile acting skills of the Doctor Slump actor and how he continues to make people fall in love with his charm.

Fans reacted as Park Hyung-sik revealed the backstory, igniting dating rumors with Park Bo-young amongst "Do Bong Soon" staff:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In Doctor Slump Park Hyung-sik played the role of Yeo Jeong-woo, one of the most successful plastic surgeons who has always been at the top of his class before hitting rock bottom. In his worst phase, he meets Ha-neul (played by Park Shin-hye), an anesthesiologist going through a similar situation. As the two academic rivals from the past meet, they confide in each other.

Doctor Slump airs every Saturday and Sunday on Netflix and TVING.