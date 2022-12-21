“I summoned him”: K-pop fans rejoice seeing Korean football player Cho Gue-sung on MBC’s I Live Alone

On Wednesday, December 21, MBC posted Korean football player Cho Gue-sung’s first look from the show I Live Alone.
The young Korean star, who gained traction for his idol-like good looks and amazing display of talent on the football field, where he also became the first Korean player to score two goals in a World Cup match, has unsurprisingly become the internet’s favorite.
Hence, it is no surprise that Korean variety shows want a piece of this Korean star, and we have his first teaser video from MBC’s I Live Alone.
K-pop fans rejoiced upon seeing him in his debut appearance on a popular Korean variety show and have shared their reactions on social media. “I summoned him y’all,” an enthusiastic fan wrote on social media, anticipating the release date of MBC’s I Live Alone featuring Cho Gue-sung.
Cho Gue-sung takes fans through his daily routine in the teaser video of MBC’s I Live Alone
K-pop fans were in for a major surprise when MBC surprise dropped the first teaser video for I Live Alone featuring the internet’s current heartthrob and football player Cho Gue-sung.
In the 475th episode of the popular Korean variety show, the talented football player will take fans and viewers through his daily routine post the World Cup. The teaser video starts with him waking up after a good night of sleep.
Korea’s number 9 player lives alone, and fans were quick to notice various stuffed toys on his bed, including a duck and a teddy bear. He steps out of the shower, and fans see his toned physique and abs prominently displayed on the camera.
Korea’s World Cup campaign might be long over, but Cho Gue-sung is already preparing for the next football season, and we can see his intense workout sessions at the gym.
Finally, fans will get a glimpse of his personal life. He can be seen spending time with his nephews, feeding them dinner, and ending the day by himself, enjoying a nice glass of wine.
K-pop fans took to social media to express their anticipation and excitement to see Korea’s favorite football player Cho Gue-sung on I Live Alone. Fans couldn’t help but notice adorable little details about him, like his love for stuffed animals and how he prefers to cuddle with his toy duck while sleeping.
I Live Alone, also known as Home Alone, is a Korean variety show where Korean celebrities, who live all by themselves, showcase a day in their life to fans. It usually starts with them waking up in the morning to hitting the sack at night.
The show’s format follows a documentary style of shooting combined with elements of a typical Korean variety show. The show airs every Friday at 11 pm KST, and Cho Gue-sung’s episode will air this Friday, December 23, at 11 pm KST as per schedule.
Cho Gue-sung’s Vogue Korea cover creates a stir among K-pop fans
Cho Gue-sung recently graced the December issue of Vogue Korea. The reputed magazine has chosen prominent celebrities who have made their mark this year. He has been featured in the magazine alongside popular girl group IVE and singers Lulu, Sua, and Yeri.
The Korean football player flexed his muscles as he posed in a red t-shirt with his idol-like visuals and a piercing gaze at the camera. In another photo, he can be seen shirtless with a football covering his left eye and his toned physique on display.
K-pop fans were enamored by player 9’s stunning visuals earning praise from not only K-pop fans but also his teammates, who couldn’t stop teasing him about his Vogue Korea cover.
Interestingly, the Korean football player had merely 20,000 followers before the World Cup and now boasts a whopping 2.8 million followers on Instagram, with only seven posts on his page.