“I think Minho is a person who is famous for having a lot of passion.”: Chae Soo-bin dishes on working with SHINee’s Minho, career, and more

In a recent interview, internationally acclaimed star Chae Soo-bin opened up about her latest K-drama The Fabulous, and her experience working with SHINee’s idol Minho.

Praising her co-star’s versatile acting skills, the I’m not a Robot star shared that Minho did an excellent job portraying his character and that he was always kind and compassionate to all the crew members.

As per Soompi, she said:

“I think Minho is a person who is famous for having a lot of passion. To be honest, Ji Woo Min is a rather cynical character, so I was curious as to how he would pull off the role. But after filming and watching the show, I think Minho portrayed the character in a much more three-dimensional way.”

Young men and women who have immersed themselves in the fashion industry are the primary focus of Netflix's latest show, The Fabulous. The show is a drama series about the lead characters' profession, passion, romance, and friendship. It depicts their colorful and passionate everyday lives in the nation's trendiest business and their battles to rise to the top in the highly competitive fashion industry.

Chae Soo-bin plays the role of the manager of a PR agency in The Fabulous

The veteran Korean actress Chae Soo-bin, who has become a household name internationally due to multiple blockbuster K-dramas, has returned to the screen with the latest release, The Fabulous.

In the new show focused on the fashion industry, Chae Soo-bin has donned the role of Pyo Ji-eun, the manager of a PR agency that conducts business with luxury brands.

Starring opposite her is SHINee’s heartthrob Choi Min-ho, who steps into the shoes of Ji Woo-min, a freelance photographer. While the two are friends, they share a past and were previously romantically involved with each other.

Exploring the dynamic between their characters, Chae Soo-bin and Minho came to the conclusion that exes couldn't genuinely be friends after sharing such a close bond. According to the Strongest Deliveryman star, although not impossible, it is extremely unlikely that exes will be friends with each other.

She said:

“Do exes really have to proceed as friends afterwards? I’m not saying it can never happen or that it’s impossible, but I don’t think it’s something that has to happen.”

Elaborating further on how the dynamic between the stars of The Fabulous is different from reality, she said:

“Between Pyo Ji Eun and Ji Woo Min, one of them still has feelings, so there is a relationship that is possible. But I think that if there are no lingering feelings, then there’s no need to try and hold onto that thread."

Discussing her career and acting in general, Chae Soo-bin revealed that although she has featured in several small-screen productions and is now a renowned actress in the industry, she still wants to stick to acting and wishes to explore other avenues such as theater and cinema.

The Fabulous aired on Netflix on December 23.

