"I was in a trance": South Korean actor Lee Sang-yeob recalls his first encounter with his wife and unfolds the full story of how they fell in love

On Tuesday, April 9, the 40-year-old South Korean actor, Lee Sang-yeob, attended the talk show program Dolsing Fourmen, where he talked about his recent marriage. The actor recently tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend on March 24.

Sharing the details of how he met his wife, he stated that he met her through a friend. There was a time when the actor was feeling too lonely, and he asked his friend to set him up on a date with someone. He initially saw her through her photos and was looking forward to meeting her.

However, when he went to pick her up for their first date, the actor stated that he was immediately mesmerized by her beauty and fell into a trance. The actor said:

"Usually, I would have opened the door for her, but I lowered the window and stared at her for a long time. Because I was in a trance, I didn’t even know that I hadn’t unlocked the doors."

The two began to quickly grow closer, and since they were both planning on getting married soon, they were looking forward to taking the relationship to another level. Therefore, as soon as they found a venue to get married, they talked about it casually and went ahead with it.

Lee Sang-yeob dishes about the story of meeting his wife

Lee Sang-yeob is a 40-year-old South Korean actor who grew famous for his several works such as Eve, My Lovely Boxer, The Innocent Man, Living by Love, While You Were Sleeping, etc., including his most popular appearance, the sitcom Living Among the Rich.

Recently, the actor announced his marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend on March 24. The news came as a shock to many since no one was aware of the actor's romantic partner. However, recently, the actor attended the South Korean television program Dolsing Fourmen, a talk show hosted by four divorced men who ask about their guests' careers, love lives, etc., straightforwardly.

Lee Sang-yeob used the opportunity to talk about the story behind meeting his girlfriend and how they fell in love. The actor started by stating that one day, when he came home from filming, he felt quite lonely and asked his friend to set him up on a date.

The friend gave him a girl's Instagram account, and the two began messaging each other before meeting for their first date. On their first date, Lee Sang-yeob stated that he offered to pick her up after work. While he was interested in the date, he was also curious about how similar she looked to her pictures because he was impressed with them.

"When I drove to where she was, I saw her with her hands in her pocket. At that moment, I felt as if everything was in slow motion. She had a high-collar coat on, and she was stunning. Her eyes were so pretty. She looked exactly like she did in her pictures. We went to a restaurant."

"While looking at her, I felt like my mind was in a daze. We had difficulties finding the restaurant, but the food wasn’t very good. We both took a bite and then looked at each other, and her eyes seemed to become round when she looked at me, and she was so pretty. I don’t know, maybe it was the music, but she was so pretty," Lee Sang-yeob continued.

He stated that they met on Christmas Eve for their next date, and they kept growing closer with each date. They both decided they wanted to get married the following spring, around May of last year.

They thus started looking for venues, but since most places were booked, they were having trouble regarding the same. However, one day, Lee Sang-yeob received a call that a couple had canceled their wedding.

"At the time I was driving to see my girlfriend. I told her that we could get married on March 24 and she said yes. She said, “Eung, okay.” That was how I proposed. Before I knew it I was wiring the deposit to the venue." (Translation via X/@kdramahandle)

Like that, the two went ahead with their marriage. Lee Sang-yeob's confession made both netizens and hosts swoon at his romantic story with his wife.