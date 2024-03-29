"I naturally have a desire to build another family": Super Junior's Ryeowook pens a heartfelt letter to fans announcing his upcoming marriage in May

Super Junior band member Kim Ryeowook released a handwritten letter on Instagram on Friday, March 29, 2024, announcing his upcoming marriage. The idol, who is set to get married in late May, noted that he wrote the letter due to the close relationship he shares with his fans. He wrote that he wanted to share the news with fans before it reached them through other media outlets.

He also added that he had been seeing the former TAHITI member Ari for some time and that the relationship has grown to a point where he is eager to build a family with Ari. The two will reportedly be starting their journey together towards the end of May 2024. The Super Junior member also said that it would like his fans to be supportive of this decision.

"During the time we have been together, I naturally have a desire to build another family with her," the singer wrote.

He also apologized to the fans who might be shocked by the news. Ryeowook stated that regardless of his marriage, he will continue his career as a singer and musical actor, extending his efforts to both his role as an independent artist and a Super Junior member.

Super Junior's Ryeowook announces his upcoming marriage through a handwritten letter to fans

Super Junior's Ryeowook took to Instagram to share a handwritten letter to announce the news of his upcoming marriage to former TAHITI member Ari. The idol debuted with Super Junior under SM Entertainment in 2005 as the group's vocalist, while also rolling out projects as a singer-songwriter and musical actor.

The band Super Junior has been active in the industry for about twenty years and fans have been eagerly looking forward to hearing from the members' about their marriage announcements. So when Ryeowook released a letter announcing his marriage to his long-term girlfriend Ari, fans were delighted to learn about it.

Hello. It's Super Junior Kim Ryeowook. I have news that I want to send directly to E.L.F., who always supports and gives love to me. I am writing this letter with the hope that our hearts will be conveyed to you. On November 6, 2005, I was 19 years old. I met E.L.F. for the first time in early winter, and I am now 38 years old. Flower has always been by our side, then and now," he wrote.

The band member continued:

"I think that we have become more solid and happy. So I want to say this first, but I am more careful to say it. I have a friend who I've been meeting for a while. During the time we have been together, I naturally have a desire to build another family with her. It wasn't a sudden decision but after a long time of consideration and discussion with the members and the company."

The idol, then, conveyed his gratitude and a word of apology to his fans. He noted that he will marry former TAHITI member Ari in late May.

"I'm always grateful to the E.L.F.s who supported me even though Kim Ryeowook was not perfect and clumsy, and on the other hand, I feel sorry for you who must have been surprised by this news. Still, thank you for supporting me on stage with the members," the singer wrote.

He concluded by saying that he will continue to "work hard as Super Junior's Ryeowook and Ryeowook who sings."

"And I'd like to thank our members and SM Entertainment for supporting me. E.L.F.! The weather is still very cold. Always wear warm clothes and be careful not to catch a cold. Thank you always and I love you!" Ryeowook said.

As fans continued to celebrate the news, they also noticed that the idol's wedding was reportedly and hilariously predicted four years ago. During a KOWOCA TV interview of Super Junior in their dressing room, the members were seen playing a game of rock-paper-scissors. One of the games was played to decide that the loser is expected to get married in three years.

Surprisingly, Ryeowook lost the game and the members teased him about his marriage in three years. Coincidentally, exactly three years later the idol is scheduled to marry his partner, former TAHIT's Ari. Fans found the entire unfolding of events quite intriguing and hilarious.