"The atmosphere of the meeting was fierce": Super Junior's Heechul confession about the group's almost-disbandment during its 20th debut anniversary

MBC's Radio Star released a snippet of Super Junior's appearance at the variety show on Friday, March 22, 2024. The variety show is expected to be released on Wednesday, March 27, 10:30 PM KST. The video showed band member Heechul confessing about the heated and fierce environment surrounding the members preparing for their 20th debut anniversary.

"The atmosphere of the meeting was fierce," the band member said in the video.

This was around the same time when each member was establishing something different in the industry, creating tension among the group. Heechul expressed that Donghae and Enuhyuk left SM Entertainment to start their own company while Kyuhyun shifted to Antenna Entertainment.

There were also several conversations between the members regarding their future. The idol stated that he had renewed his contract with SM Entertainment because of Lee Soo-man, but added that he left the company, tensing the environment further.

When the members got together to decide whether or not to renew their contracts as a band under SM Entertainment, the meeting was fierce. Heechul also added that he had concerns about the group possibly disbanding due to the same. However, the members decided to stay together as Super Junior.

Super Junior's Heechul spoke about the tense atmosphere while renewing contract with SM Entertainment

Super Junior, otherwise known as SuJu, is a ten-person K-pop boy group that debuted under SM Entertainment in 2005. The band, despite its long run in the industry, has maintained a strong and dedicated fandom over the last twenty years. The band has continued to release energetic and enthusiastic music over the years. However, the group seems to have their own set of ups and downs in their journey.

MBC recently released a snippet of Super Junior's appearance at their variety show, Radio Star, and the members were seen discussing various issues. They also updated the viewers on their recent events.

In the snippet, Heechul Kim stated that he felt the risk of the group disbanding when the members gathered to decide on their contract renewal with SM Entertainment. He recalled that the atmosphere was quite tense so he tried to make a joke to lighten the mood.

"I renewed my contract with Lee Soo-man, and he left," Heechul stated.

Super Junior's Heechul also added that when Donghae and Eunhyuk left SM Entertainment, it had people contemplating their future with each other. He added that the group's youngest member, Kyuhyun, changed a lot after shifting to Antenna Entertainment.

He recalled talking to Eunhyuk in the car when the latter asked if Heechul would have "gotten along better" had he also joined Antenna Entertainment.

"But in less than a second, (Kyuhyun) said, ‘Heechul doesn’t fit the antenna at all. Even our company said they can’t handle him'," Heechul recalled.

The idol also added that Super Junior was not how it used to be before, noting that several things had changed in the time they spent with each other. He noted that they have also fought a lot with each other. Therefore, there existed a lingering fear of the group's disbandment.

However, it seems that the group decided to stay together despite the crisis they've been facing. More information regarding this disbandment crisis that the members faced ahead of their 20th debut anniversary is expected to be revealed in the upcoming Radio Star episode with Super Junior on March 27, 2024.