5 Ryu Jun-yeol's K-dramas and movies that showcase the Korean actor's versatility: Reply 1988, Little Forest, and more

The South Korean actor, Ryu Jun-yeol, who's housed under C-JeS Studios, initially kickstarted his career through his work in independent films. His appearance in the 2015 feature film, Socialphobia, garnered him a lot of attention from netizens and the industry's professionals, naturally leading up to the idol's official role as an actor.

While his filmography has been quite limited since his debut in 2013, his roles have always left a lasting impression on the viewers. From standing as the world's romantic heartbreak through his role in Reply 1988 to his hilarious character in the Korean film, A Taxi Driver, netizens have always looked forward to his projects given his promising and impactful acting skills.

The following article will unfold Ryu Jun-yeol's versatile acting choices that he has showcased so far through his K-drama and Korean movie projects.

5 K-dramas and Korean movies by Ryu Jun-yeol that left netizens impressed

1) A Taxi Driver

The 2017 Korean film, A Taxi Driver, directed by Janh Hun, starred a wide range of actors including Ryu Jun-yeol, Song Kang-Ho, Yu Hae-Jin, Thomas Kretschmann, etc. The movie is based on the true story of a German reporter Jürgen Hinzpeter, who reported Korea's May 1980 Gwangju Uprising, and his companion Korean taxi driver Kim Sa-Bok.

The film, therefore, narrates the life of a German reporter who arrives in Korea to record the Gwangju Uprising. He makes a deal with a taxi driver who agrees to drive to Gwangju in return for a handsome price that will help him meet the needs of his struggling livelihood.

As they embark on their journey to Gwanju, they're also accompanied by Gu Jae-sik, played by Ryu Jun-yeol, a university student who's naive but helps with the communication barriers between the taxi driver and the reporter with his fluency in English. The three come across various new experiences in their drive to Gwangju.

2) Reply 1988

A famous work of Ryu Jun-yeol that fans can never seem to stop talking about is Reply 1988, a 2015 K-drama show that sits as a part of a larger series of releases. It showcases the life of a group of childhood friends who grew up together in the same neighborhood. The actor, who plays the role of Kim Jung-hwan, one of the friends, finds himself falling in love with the group's only female, Sung Deok-sun.

However, things grow complicated when he learns that he's not the only one in the friend who's in love with her. As the plot progresses, the girl's feelings toward her potential partners continue to get tangled and unpredictable. Apart from the anticipation of the love triangle, the viewers are also hit with a thick wave of nostalgia as the plot sheds light on unconditional friendship, familial bonds, and more.

3) Lucky Romance

Lucky Romance is a 2016 K-drama series starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Hwang Jung-eum, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Lee Chung-ah. The show narrates the life of a woman who's blindly superstitious, and when a shaman tells her that sleeping with a man born in the Year of Tiger will aid her ailing sister, she embarks on a journey for the same.

She consistently comes across the CEO of a game company, Je Soo-ho, played by Ryu Jun-yeol, who was born in the same year. The 31-year-old man who puts most of his beliefs on science and logic, enters a peculiar relationship with the superstitious woman, Shim Bo-nui.

4) Little Forest

A feel-good Korean film that several netizens consider to be underrated is Little Forest, starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Tae-ri, and Jin Ki-joo. The film showcases the life of a young woman who returns to her countryside hometown after growing tired of her city life.

There, she witnesses the life her mom has left behind for her, and she also finds herself rekindling her precious ong with a childhood friend who never left the town. Jun-yeol plays the role of one of the countryside characters that the young woman, Song Hye-won, connects with during her return to her hometown.

5) One Way Trip

One Way Trip is a coming-of-age thriller Korean film starring several significant faces in the industry including Ryu Jun-yeol, EXO's Suho, Ji Soo, and Kim Hee-chan. The film unfolds the narrative of a group of best friends who embark on a trip before leaving for their mandatory military service. However, the trip results in an incident that changes the course of their lives forever.

As Ryu Jun-yeol continues his career as an actor, embarking on diverse Korean films and K-drama projects, fans are excited to see what he has in store for them in the future.