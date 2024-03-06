"I'm seated": Excitement builds as Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee reported to star in the upcoming project "Delusion," based on Webtoon

On March 6, 2024, news broke online of acclaimed actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol being considered for director Han Jae-rim's upcoming project, an adaptation of the Naver Webtoon series Delusion. While both agencies confirmed the receipt of offers, fans eagerly await the duo's final decision on their involvement in the venture. As reported by Soompi, Han So-hee's agency conveyed,

"It is one of the projects she was offered and is considering"

This heightened the sentiments of anticipation that fans shared. Similarly, Ryu Jun-yeol's agency, C-JeS Studios, responded by stating:

"Ryu Jun-yeol received an offer for 'Delusion' and is reviewing [the offer]."

Fans were delighted when they came across the agencies' announcements, and one netizen even claimed how they were "seated" for the adaptation.

Fans await the final confirmation for the leads of the webtoon-based project, Delusion

Confirmation regarding whether the Delusion adaptation will be a drama or a film is reportedly still pending. However, it's important to note that director Han Jae-rim has been actively working on this project since 2021.

Renowned for his directorial prowess in films like The Face Reader and Emergency Declaration, Han Jae-rim's collaboration with Ryu Jun-yeol in The King and the upcoming drama The 8 Show has further added to the anticipation surrounding Delusion.

Naturally, fans of the two actors were ecstatic to see the possibility of a fresh pair on screen. They expressed their thoughts on social media, hyping up the project.

More about the webtoon

Delusion (Hyeonhok) is a gripping thriller webtoon created by Hongjacga. Initially launched on Naver, the Korean webtoon completed its run on November 19, 2020, captivating readers with its suspenseful narrative.

The Naver Webtoon series, set in 1935, weaves a compelling narrative around struggling artist Yun Iho, hired to paint the portrait of the enigmatic Madam Song Jeong-hwa. Madam Song's reclusive nature and the eerie history of previous artists meeting unfortunate fates create an enthralling backdrop.

The story unfolds as Yun Iho discovers that despite appearing youthful, Madam Song is far older than her appearance suggests. The mysterious commission takes a dark turn, delving into the supernatural realm and unravelling the secrets hidden within Madam Song's mansion.

The protagonist's complex character and the overarching theme of vampires sparked discussions about ideal actresses for the role. Han So-hee reportedly emerged as a popular choice due to her compatibility with the character's vibe and aesthetic.

Fans believe the rise of OTT platforms has empowered production companies to explore unconventional genres without the constraints imposed by traditional broadcast networks. The prospect of Delusion transforming into a drama series has fueled excitement among K-netizens, offering a fresh and innovative viewing experience.

While awaiting confirmation on Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's involvement in the upcoming series, fans can look forward to their respective projects. The Reply 1988 star, Ryu Jun-yeol is set to star alongside Chun Woo-hee in The 8 Show. Meanwhile, the My Name star, Han So-hee, who recently attended Boucheron's 20th-anniversary party as a global ambassador, continues to make waves in the entertainment scene.