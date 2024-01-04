"I want to tell him I respect him": Actor Ryu Jun-yeol responds to his viral reaction to J.Y. Park's performance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards

On Thursday, January 4, the renowned K-drama actor, Ryu Jun-yeol discussed details about his upcoming projects in an interview with the South Korean media outlet, SPOTVNEWS. Naturally, one of the questions that he was asked revolved around his viral reaction to J.Y. Park's congratulatory performance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Following the award show performance, the actor was asked about his hilarious reaction which led to people assuming that Ryu Jun-yeol was displeased with the idol's performance. However, the actor cleared up the misunderstanding as he stated that it wasn't what he intended.

He also stated that he respected J.Y. Park and also appreciated his stage. His reaction was mostly because of the other things that occupied his mind and didn't have to do with the idol's performance.

He said,

"I’m grateful and I want to tell him I respect him."

The 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards rolled out at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul on November 24. It gathered several actors and film personnel from the Korean industry. K-based award shows usually have K-pop performances and this time, NewJeans and J.Y. Park, rolled out their stages to congratulate the winners on their bagged trophies.

However, soon after the award show, J.Y. Park went viral for his shocking performance, extravagant outfit stages, and choreography, which received a diverse set of reactions from the audience. Several actors were endlessly talked about for their iconic and hilarious reactions and Ryu Jun-yeol was one on that list.

As the actor continued to garner much attention for the same, his recent interview with SPOTVNEWS cleared up the misunderstanding that his reaction was neither to mock nor express his displeasure. He expressed that he enjoyed J.Y. Park's performance more than NewJeans' since it was closer to his taste. To explain his stance, the actor narrated the entire situation.

He started off by stating that as he sat at the award show a lot went through his mind such as whether he'll win the award he was nominated for or not. However, he was also happy to see his co-stars and staff members bag their awards. However, Ryu Jun-yeol not winning his award confused his reaction all the more.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t win an award. Then I think of the faces of the staff. They went through a lot, and I think of my manager’s face. I don’t know what kind of reaction I should give or what words of comfort I should say. But that day, everyone was telling me that I was in trouble. I don’t watch the news, so I thought, ‘Have I done something stupid again.’ Anyway, I wanted to tell you how I felt first. That part that was captured was of me being worried and in a dilemma.”

Ryu Jun-yeol also continued to apologize for the misunderstanding he caused,

"First of all, I would like to apologize, there was clearly a misunderstanding. I would like to explain that situation in detail. I guess we need to talk about NewJeans first. It’s important who you sit next to at an award ceremony. Because they will be a friend that you will be talking to for a few hours. I was shocked when NewJeans came out. Actress Ahn Eun-jin talked about which member she liked and that one member was in elementary school during the pandemic."

Then Ryu Jun-yeol explained what went through his mind as J.Y. Park rolled out his performance. He explained that he was in awe of his stage and ambition.

"We continued talking about NewJeans when suddenly Park Jin Young appeared. Everyone was surprised by his performance. Eun-jin admired his performance, and wondered if there was anyone in Korea that could do it like him. My reaction was admiration. If you know why I was like that, then the reaction fits perfectly. It depends on how you add subtitles to it. ‘If it were me, would I be able to do it?’"

Ryu Jun-yeol, then, concluded by stating that

"If you talk to Eunjin, you will get the same answer. What I really like about this meme is that it can be used for any occasion. Even ‘Happy New Year, Merry Christmas’ is possible. It works with everything. I feel so happy and proud. But I want to clear up any misunderstanding. He showed us a new stage and it was amazing. For me, I am more Park Jin Young than NewJeans. I can feel his tireless energy and passion for 30 years. I can see the path I have to walk."

Ryu Jun-yeol also added that his reaction has gone so viral that it has now become a part of his filmography. While he's happy to have his reaction widely talked about, he also wanted to clear the air by stating he admired and appreciated J.Y. Park.