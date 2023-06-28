“There’s no beef there”: GOT7’s BamBam hilariously reasons why he unfollowed his old boss J.Y. Park on Instagram in a throwback interview 

Popular K-pop group GOT7's member BamBam became the talk of the town after he clarified a misunderstanding about his beef with the owner of JYP Entertainment. BamBam, in an interview with VOGUE Korea held in April 2021, explained what exactly happened between him and JYP and shared the hilarious reason behind him unfollowing his former boss on Instagram.

"Oh, PD-nim unfollowed me first – by accident. I asked him about that while having KBBQ. He said he had no idea. He’s not that savvy with Instagram. I deleted the picture because I felt slightly salty and told him that. He laughed at me so hard. So I want everyone to know now there’s no beef there. I am always and forever welcome at JYP to eat at their organic restaurant. I’ve got unlimited access."

Things got heated up after the group decided not to renew their contract with the company in 2021 due to personal reasons. Following their departure, numerous rumors spread about the fact that there might have been some underlying issues between the seven members and JYP’s owner, Park Jin Young.

Matters became even more confusing after the members and JYP seemed to unfollow each other on social media.

"I will never, ever forget my roots at JYP": BamBam explains the truth behind the matter

GOT7 is a prominent South Korean boy band that has gained immense popularity both within Korea and internationally. Formed in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, the group consists of seven talented members, JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Among all the members, Jackson Wang and BamBam boast the reputation of being the most sarcastic and fun-loving and like to joke around casually as well as savagely with everyone.

GOT7's departure from JYP Entertainment was primarily driven by the expiration of their contracts with the company. After spending seven years under JYP Entertainment, the members and the company mutually decided not to renew their contracts.

The decision to part ways with JYP Entertainment was a result of various factors, including the desire for exploring and expanding their creativity and to pursue individual career opportunities. Each member expressed their aspirations to explore different paths within the entertainment industry, such as acting, solo music releases, and other personal endeavors.

However, BamBam cleared that all the group members have stayed close with their former boss and still have a meal or two together, establishing that there was no Cold War between them and JYP. However, in 2021, after the group left the company, JYP unfollowed all the members except for Jackson, Youngjae, and Yugyeom.

BamBam, who was especially close to JYP, found this incident upsetting and decided to unfollow him in return. He even deleted JYP’s picture from his personal Instagram account, assuming that JYP no longer wanted to keep ties with them.

However, after proper communication, the idol learnt that JYP had accidentally unfollowed them as he was only learning how to use Instagram back then, which was new to him. Later, both of them got together as JYP invited BamBam to have barbecue with him. During this time, Park Jin-young reassured BamBam that he’ll always be a part of the JYP family. Recounting the incident, BamBam shared with VOGUE Korea:

"PD-nim bought me KBBQ. He said, ‘You’re still family to JYP. Let’s work on a collab later.’ It felt encouraging. It’s almost like I graduated from JYP and now adventuring into a new world. Now that I’m with a new agency, I have new friends. But I will never, ever forget my roots at JYP."

Where are the GOT7 members now?

All the GOT7 members are currently on a journey as solo artists, with Jinyoung and JB having recently embarked on their military service. Even though the group cut the ties with JYP entertainment, they have decided to keep making music together.

Their single NANANA was their first song as a group after leaving their former company. Before the group's departure, their fans were of the opinion that GOT7’s quality of music had dropped drastically around the pandemic time. However, the release of NANANA overjoyed the fans as the song lived up to their expectations for quality music from GOT7.

Meanwhile, BamBam has currently been busy with his solo schedule. He recently dropped his solo album Sweet & Sour on March 28, 2023. Since then, the idol has been attending a few talk shows and getting candid about his personal life and his group, GOT7.

