"Practically glued to each other": Fans gush over GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Coi Leray’s interaction at Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

GOT7’s Jackson Wang, a heartthrob among K-pop fans, was spotted in Paris on Tuesday, June 20, at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, interacting with American rapper Coi Leray, which left fans in a frenzy. While they were surprised by this meeting at first, they were also low-key excited to see the duo having a sweet conversation together.

On June 20, 2023, Jackson Wang, who is the latest brand ambassador of the Louis Vuitton, was spotted at their Paris show. He stood out in a black turtleneck and loose greyish black trousers with frizzy and scattered hair. Coi was seen in a clean white short top and a loose blueish grey denim pant, with half of her hair tied in a bun and the other half braided in her signature dreadlocks.

After the video of Jackson and Coi talking surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't help but find their interaction cute. Many also noticed the way they maintained eye contact throughout the conversation, indicating a genuine connection between the two.

Fans gush over Jackson Wang and Coi Leray's interaction

In recent times, any fashion show seems incomplete without the presence of K-pop stars, who seem to have become the ultimate crowd pullers of our era. Louis Vuitton's event witnessed the presence of Jackson Wang and his close friend and fellow GOT7 bandmate, BamBam.

But it was the sweet interaction between Jackson and Coi that won the hearts of fans.

The Louis Vuitton show held on June 20 was the first Pharrell Williams fashion show as a Creative fashion Director of Men’s wear. This occasion was graced by a multitude of world-class celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Jaden and Willow Smith, Mia Khalifa, Jared Leto, Lewis Hamilton, Maluma, and many more.

Pharrell Williams has been active in creating some of the greatest hits of the music industry such as Happy, Cold War, You’re That Spider Guy, etc. His new stint as a fashion designer was surely a huge hit among the fans of music worldwide.

After GOT7 ended their contract with their former entertainment company, JYP Entertainment, the group released a single, Na Na Na. Since then, all the members have been focusing on individual careers in aspects of music as well as fashion.

So far, Jackson has embarked on numerous tours to various destinations, especially for his solo album, Magic Man. The 100 Ways singer recently also visited India for the first time ever, performing at Lollapalooza India 2023.

Over the course of his career, Wang has produced some big hits, namely Come Alive, Leave Me Loving You, Blow, Blue, Champagne Cool, Dopamine, Cruel, Pretty Please, the recently-released Cheetah, and the single Slow, in collaboration with the American singer Ciara.

