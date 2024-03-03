Han So-hee's look for the latest Fila Spring 2024 campaign wins the internet: "makes me heart flutter" 

Fila has launched their new Spring Summer 2024 collection and selected the top Korean actress, Han So-hee, as the face of the campaign, named 'Our Sport is Beautiful.' Since September 12, 2023, So-hee has been the sportswear's official brand ambassador and featured in various collections by Fila.

On March 1, 2024, Fila unveiled the official pictorials of the Spring 2024 campaign, introducing Han So-hee's new visuals. The Korean actress also shared short videos from the campaign via her official Instagram handle on the same day. In the photos, So-hee is sporting new pieces from the brand. Fans are loving her new visuals and her latest campaign with Fila.

Fans are impressed by the new visuals of the Korean actress for Fila (Image via Instagram/@xeesoxee)

Fans are obsessed with the new visuals of Han So-hee for the Fila Spring 2024 campaign 'Our Sport is Beautiful'

Han So-hee is currently ruling the global market with her works as a successful Korean actress and fashion icon. International fans know her because of these popular K-dramas like My Name, Nevertheless, Soundtrack #1, and The World of the Married.

However, the internet is all about So-hee right now because her appearance at fashion events and her new works with high-end brands have awed fans. Recently, she attended the Boucheron's party, celebrating the 20th-anniversary of Quattro in Paris, and the internet is all praises over her visuals at the party.

While fans are not over that yet, Han So-hee again dropped some new visuals for her Fila Spring 2024 campaign, and fans went into a frenzy. Fila shared various pictorials of the actress wearing their new collection pieces, and fans have filled the comment sections of the Instagram posts with admiration for So-hee's visuals.

The actress is wearing simple sportswear outfits with newly launched sneakers in the photos. The simple yet intriguing visuals of Han So-hee captured the fans' hearts. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram.

Fans are loving the new look of the Korean actress (Image via Instagram)

People are impressed by the new visuals of the actress for the Fila campaign (Image via Instagram)

Netizens are obsessed by the new visuals of So-hee (Image via Instagram)

Here are the products worn by Han So-hee in the Fila campaign:

Hype Jacket - 159,000 won [about $120]

Hype Pants - 119,000 won [about $90]

Stretch V-neck Woven Sweatshirt - 119,000 won [about $90]

Crinkle String Cargo Pants - 119,000 won [about $90]

Pertex Functional Windbreaker - 159,000 won [about $120]

Fila Escape MS - 99,000 won [about $75]

Fila Interrun - 99,000 won [about $75]

All these outfits, including more products from the Fila Spring Summer 2024 collection, are currently available exclusively via the Fila Korea website.

So-hee's newest work, Gyeongseong Creature, alongside Park Seo-joon, is currently available on Netflix.