Ryu Jun-yeol and Chun Woo-hee's The 8 Show: Plot, Cast, and all we know so far

Ryu Jun-yeol and Chun Woo-hee's The 8 Show, which was previously known as Money Game, is scheduled to air on Netflix in 2024.

On December 12, Netflix Korea dropped the cast list of The 8 Show on Instagram, confirming the eight actors who would appear in the show. Inducing much excitement among the potential viewers, the caption stated,

“Secret space divided into 8 floors, and here are the eight participants in total. a sweet but dangerous show that makes you money in a short time, only on Netflix”.

Ryu Jun-yeol and Chun Woo-hee's The 8 Show: Plot, Cast, and more

Plot

The K-drama is inspired by the popular South Korean Naver Webtoon known as Money Game. It was penned by author Bae Jin-soo while drawing an astonishing 300 million views.

The show centers on the lives of eight people who are called in for a reality show and in need of money. They can win money on this show, but in exchange, they have to spend a hundred days cooped up inside concrete walls. The show is based on politics and economy which illustrates the deep desires of the participants. Garnering attention from the viewers, the upcoming drama will be directed by Han Jae-rim.

Cast

Netflix Korea's latest Instagram post revealed the main cast of the thriller K-drama The 8 Show. The drama made headlines last year for its star-studded cast which included the Reply 1988 star Ryu Jun-yeol and Be Melodramatic star Chun Woo-hee. Park Jung-min, Lee Yeol-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Joo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, and Bae Sung-woo will also join the team.

All the eight remarkable actors will be the participants of the mind-twisting game played in the series. A thrilling experience is promised as all of them will confront betrayal, camaraderie, and aggression, amid different situations. The 8 Show is slated to air in 2024 on Netflix.

More on Ryu Jun-yeol and Chun Woo-hee

Previously, the Lucky Romance actor Ryu Jun-yeol made headlines as he and Lee Hyeri parted ways. Their agencies confirmed that the Reply 1988 co-stars ended their 7-year-old relationship on November 13.

Ryu Jun-yeol will reprise his role in the sci-fi action film Alienoid Part 2 alongside actors such as Kim Tae-ri, Kim Woo-bin, and others. The sequel to the film Alienoid, which was released in July 2022, will be released in 2024.

Furthermore, the actor was reported to lead Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-oh's upcoming film Revelation. The agency confirmed that he was offered a role in the film and is positively considering it.

Actress Chun Woo-hee led the K-drama Delightfully Deceitful along with Kim Dong-wook. The narrative centers on a guy and a woman, whose temperaments couldn't be more unlike, who team together to exact revenge. Renowned for her remarkable acting abilities, she co-starred with Im Si-wan in the suspense thriller Unlocked.

The 8 Show will be the directorial debut of Han Jae-rim, slated to hit Netflix in 2024.