"I will make sure you never step foot back in this country": Naomi Ram Jue Lan Club racist rant recording released

Owner of New York City's popular restaurant Jue Lan Club, Naomi Ram was recorded insulting an employee as she accused him of stealing and selling recipes to a competitor. Ram's insults included a lot of racist statements and the audio recording was recently released online following the incident.

The victim, Jose Luis Toxqui, along with another employee, were summoned to the back office in August earlier this year and were accused by Ram of not only providing customers with free drinks, but she also accused Toxqui of giving recipes to his girlfriend who works for a competitive club, Sei Less.

CFO Naomi Ram (Image via Getty/Stephen Yang)

Ram is in hot water for targeting the employee's race and in the now-viral audio, she can be heard claiming that she would report them to ICE, calling them "illegal immigrants."

At one point, she can also be heard saying:

"I will make sure you never step foot back in this country."

Jue Lan Club CFO is under heat for her racist rants

The restaurant is an upscale Chinese eatery located at The Limelight Church in New York City. It is famous for hosting many big celebrities and prides itself on being one of the 20th century's most "notorious" spot for food, drinks, and revelry.

However, CFO Naomi Ram's recent racist rant towards an employee was recently released to the public, wherein the audio recording of the violent outburst contained several slurs targeted towards employee Jose Luis Toxqui's ethnicity.

Jue Lan Club has been a popular hotspot for celebrities (Image via Facebook)

She accused Toxqui of sharing Jue Lan Club's recipes with a competitor and then began threatening to call authorities on him.

"Somebody is going to f**king go to jail tonight ... I will f*ck your a*s up in f*cking immigration. I will f*ck you the f*ck up."

She claimed that she even noticed Toxaqui giving out free drinks, later taking her insults further by calling him an "illegal" immigrant who should have the authorities called on him.

"You ever been sent to ICE motherf**ker?"

She then continued:

"You little f***king Mexican illegal pieces of sh*t like you, shouldn't f*ck with people who f**king have money and f**king who know f**king sh*t!"

Toxaqui claimed that the riled-up restaurateur punched him in the face and chest over the argument afterwards.

For those interested in listening to the graphic audio, below it is embedded. Discretion is advised, however, as in the last part of the audio, the sound of physical altercations can be heard.

The events at Jue Lan Club, which transpired earlier in August, did not come to light until much recently. According to Page 6, Toxaqui sued Ram in September for assault, battery, and unpaid wages. The dispute was moved to be mediated in January 2023.

Ram, however, denied the entire allegation, claiming that she would never make such racist remarks. She additionally stated that she is Guyanese, claiming to be as much of an immigrant as "anybody in the country."

Poll : 0 votes