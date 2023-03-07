“I will work hard so we can have a harmonious family” - Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk, and others join for the first script reading of tvN’s upcoming show

tvN’s upcoming K-drama Family kick-started its production with the first script reading, which featured the seasoned cast and crew of the show. The show's star-studded cast includes Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk, Chase Jung-an, Lee Soon-jae, Kim Kang-min, Yoon Sang-jung, Gabee, and Shin Soo-ah, among others.

At the helm of the show are the critically acclaimed director Jang Jung-do and screenwriter Lee Jung-mook.

Commenting on the first script reading of the show, Director Jung-do expressed his confidence in the cast. He promised to do his best to ensure that the show is a success and strong camaraderie is developed during the production.

As per Soompi, he said:

“I’m thankful that such good actors have joined the script I discussed for a long time with the writer. I will create a set where we can always meet while smiling. A lot of people say that projects take after its title. I will work hard so we can have a harmonious family-like atmosphere up until the end.”

tvN's upcoming drama is a comedy thriller show based on spies. Family is a story about a National Intelligence Service (NIS) black agent who works undercover as an ordinary white-collar employee. He has a sweet but fierce wife who fantasizes about having the ideal family.

Family to premiere in April 2023

The upcoming spy K-drama Family is expected to be a success. The project marks the first reunion between Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk in almost a decade. The duo began the reading by displaying their great chemistry with perfectly delivered humor and impeccable sync.

The star of The Killer: A Girl Who Deserves to Die will be playing the role of the male lead, Kwon Do-hoon. He is a spy who works for the National Intelligence Services and lives disguised as a trading company employee. Do-hoon is a charming yet formidable agent but is also a loving and romantic husband.

Starring opposite Jang Hyuk is the internationally acclaimed singer and actress Jang Nara. The You Are My Destiny star will take on the role of Kang Yu-ra, the exceptionally talented housekeeper and wife of Kyon Do-hoon. Despite being a devoted wife who works hard to safeguard the ideal home that she has always dreamed of having, she has a dark secret that she keeps hidden.

The two stars amazed everyone in the reading room with their funny, genuine, and impassioned acting. The room was filled with cheers and laughter during their stunning performance.

Lee Soon-jae will portray the character of Kwon Wonng-so, the doting and amicable father of Kwon Do-hoon. Dishing on his character, the actor said:

“This is a character I haven’t done yet. I did my best to showcase myself.”

Chae Jung-an will take on the role of Oh Chun-ryun in the show. She is a skilled NIS operator who is also Kwon Do Hoon's marksman. As she has been through three divorces, she decides to assist Kwon Do Hoon in maintaining his family till the very end. As a result, she establishes an intriguing friendship with Kang Yu-ra.

Family is set to premiere sometime in April this year.

