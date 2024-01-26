"I wish they’d get out of my yard": Convicted New York Man Kevin Monahan's 911 call released from night of Kaylin Gillis murder

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Kevin Monahan was found guilty of killing Kaylin Gillis in April 2023. Recently, call records of Monahan calling 911 on the day of the fatal shooting have been released. On the call with the 911 operator, Monahan was heard talking about an unknown car in his driveway.

Kevin Monahan was heard telling the operator,

"I wish they’d get out of my yard."

Monahan has been found guilty of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence. While he pleaded not guilty, the jury gave a guilty verdict in just two hours of deliberation.

Kevin Monahan made a 911 call, complaining about a car being parked in his driveway and that he wanted it to move away

Call records between Kevin Monahan and a 911 operator have been obtained by CBS 6. Monahan was heard complaining about an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway. Shortly after parking in the wrong driveway, Gillis and her friends were leaving upon the realization. Meanwhile, Monahan opened fire at the car, and the bullets hit the victim, eventually killing her.

Daily Gazette reported that Washington County Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris spoke about the phone calls and said,

"'I wish they’d get out of my yard so I could go back to bed.' Those were his words to the 911 operator."

Jinx Monahan, Kevin's wife, testified, saying she didn't notice if her husband had fired the gun. She claimed that she was hiding in the closet after Kevin asked her to hide when the shots were fired. According to CNY Central, lead defense counsel Arthur Frost said,

"This gun is defective. It’s broken. It malfunctions. It will shoot even when no one pulls the trigger. He’s walking and he’s looking, and he stumbles and he bangs the gun. And it goes off."

Assistant District Attorney Morris stated that Kevin sounded calm in the 911 call

Assistant DA Morris said that Monahan seemed "calm, cool, and collected" during the emergency call and also when authorities arrived at the scene. He additionally mentioned,

"This 911 call is kind of a defining moment in this trial."

He continued by saying that Morris didn't just endanger one person; he put an entire group of people at risk of losing their lives. However, defense attorney Frost mentioned that Kevin Monahan was an old man and got scared. He kept describing the incident as a mere accident, which led many people in the courtroom, including the victim's family members, to be in disbelief. By the end of his statements, Frost said,

"No one is here to blame Kaylin Gillis. All of our hearts grieve for her, pity her family. The community is diminished by her loss. You know he didn’t kill her intentionally."

Expand Tweet

The prosecutor had questioned the mindset of a human who could commit such a crime over a mistake. Kevin Monahan's sentencing is expected to take place on March 1, 2024. CNN US reported that District Attorney Tony Jordan will seek a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here