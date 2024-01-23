Watch: Jennifer Dulos murder trial prosecutors introduce video that shows husband allegedly discarding evidence after wife's disappearance

The Jennifer Dulos murder trial began a few days ago, and prosecutors introduced new evidence on Tuesday. They presented pictures of bloody clothes that were found in garbage containers after the 2019 disappearance and alleged killing. This comes after Fotis Dulos was accused of killing Jennifer, while his then-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis reportedly helped him cover up the alleged crime.

According to authorities, Fotis allegedly attacked the victim on May 24, 2019, at her residence in New Canaan, and then disposed of her body. Her remains were never found and she was legally declared dead.

As per ABC News, Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020.

Surveillance cameras reportedly captured Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband trying to discard evidence

On day eight of the murder trial, several shreds of evidence were presented by state attorneys. They claimed that the defendant, Michelle Troconis, helped her then-boyfriend, Fotis cover up the crime after he allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Jennifer. She, however, denied the claims.

After Jennifer Dulos' disappearance and alleged 2019 attack, Fotis was seen driving to Albany Avenue in Hartford. He was then captured disposing of items in trash cans in the area, seemingly unaware of the fact that he was being recorded.

As per The Independent, Sgt Kevin Duggan stated that the items recovered from the trash included a t-shirt with blood stains, gloves, and more. According to prosecutors, some of the items that Fotis dumped in the trash can were allegedly shreds of evidence from Jennifer Dulos' home garage.

CBS News reported that a Connecticut State Police Sgt. Michael Beauton Jr. spoke about the footage and said:

"I observed the individual take what appeared to be contractor-style black garbage bags from the rear of his vehicle, a square or rectangular black rubber mat."

Another clip captured a homeless person going through the trash cans. He is currently expected to testify in the trial, stating that he found a bloody knife and a pillow, as per CBS News.

Prosecutors present images of bloody clothes and other items found in bins

Prosecutors also presented footage that captured Troconis sitting in the vehicle while Fotis Dulos dumped items in trash cans.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed images of zip ties, a blood-stained white t-shirt, two blood-soaked plastic ponchos, and undergarments. According to prosecutors, the bags had Jennifer Dulos' DNA, while one of them contained Michelle's DNA, as per The Independent.

A nanny, Lauren Almeida, who was taking care of Jennifer's children testified that she hired an armed bodyguard to stay outside her hotel room while filing for the divorce, as per the publications.

"She was afraid of what Fotis would do to her and the kids if she filed for divorce while they were living under the same roof. She was terrified," Almeida said.

Almeida further added that Jennifer Dulos reportedly told her that she suspected that Fotis was having affairs back in 2017.

The murder trial is expected to continue for about six weeks.