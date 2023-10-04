iCarly canceled at Paramount+ after 3 seasons

With the WGA strike recently over and the SAG-AFTRA strike still going strong, many shows were bound to face the axe, and the most recent one in line is iCarly, the beloved revival of the 2007 Nickelodeon show. During its time on Paramount+, iCarly was very well-rated and enjoyed good viewership. This has also resulted in many fans coming forward to mourn the loss of this series.

The news comes shortly after Laci Mosley, who plays Harper on the show, replied "It’s canceled babes" on X (better known as Twitter) to a fan wondering about the fourth season of the show. Mosley further added:

"Not a joke. The best people I’ve ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuning in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this."

Paramount later confirmed this with a statement, acknowledging the great run the series has had since its premiere in 2021.

Paramount+ thanks entire cast and crew for the three seasons of iCarly

With Hollywood still recovering from the strikes, it is evident that many shows will face the axe. But iCarly, which hit it off quite well from its first season, seemed to be out of the danger zone. It turns out that even shows with large fandoms and good viewership face the threat of extinction in the coming year.

A spokesperson from Paramount+ released a statement confirming the end of the show while also acknowledging the hardworking creatives behind the screen and in front of it. The statement read:

"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+....The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."

The revival followed the now-grown-up Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends as they dealt with work, relationships, and families as teenagers. The original show, which aired on Nickelodeon, followed the same set of characters, but when they were younger.

The original show was a sensation among younger audiences and continues to be popular around the globe with the revival.

The revival is set 10 years after the events of the original show. Ali Schouten-Seeks served as showrunner on the series, which was executive produced with Phill Lewis and Cosgrove.

The three seasons of the iCarly revival are now available for streaming on Paramount+. The original series can also be found online for streaming.