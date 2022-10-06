ID's In Pursuit with John Walsh: Where is Diontae Whitson now?

Dionate Whitson, aka Diontae, was charged with the murder of a 17-year-old single father from Asheville, North Carolina, Teylyn McAlpin, in November 2020. Whitson absconded after the incident and is said to have sought refuge with a gang that has helped him cover his tracks ever since.

Now, Investigation Discovery's show In Pursuit with John Walsh has taken up the case that is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The official synopsis of In Pursuit with John Walsh reads:

"Victims' rights activist John Walsh and his son, Callahan, showcase time-sensitive, unsolved cases in desperate need of attention, mobilizing the public to engage in the pursuit of justice."

Continue reading to find out more about what happened to Diontae Whitson.

Diontae Whitson allegedly killed single dad Teylyn McAlpin

On the morning of November 28, 2020, the Asheville Police Department received a 911 call about a shootout on 90 Gay Street, which is close to the Montford baseball field and the Tempie Avery Montford Center.

Police discovered Teylyn McAlpin's body with several bullet wounds. Teylyn McAlpin was a 17-year-old senior at Asheville High School. He was a single father to a one-year-old daughter and was also a wonderful brother and uncle, who planned on remaining in Asheville, North Carolina, even after his graduation.

According to The Cinemaholic, Teylyn's mother said:

"At 8:30 I was calling Tey, seeing where he was at and he was getting killed at that exact same time I was calling him."

An investigation conducted by the police department led the officers to two assailants, a 16-year-old minor and 18-year-old Dionate Whitson aka Diontae, on December 4, 2020.

Both individuals were charged with first-degree murder. The 16-year-old was taken into custody on December 8, 2020, after public pressure mounted on the police department. However, no details about the assailant were disclosed owing to their minor status. Dionate Whitson, the second assailant, was still absconding.

The police department sought help from the public, asking people to notify officials in case Whitson was spotted. A reward of $10,000 for any information that would lead to Whitson's arrest was also announced. An additional notice from the department read:

"He is charged with first-degree murder and has been known to be in possession of a weapon."

Where is Diontae Whitson now?

According to reports, Diontae is a part of the street gang S*x, Money, Murder. The gang has taken Diontae under their wing and is helping him cover his tracks from the police. The department further indicated that Diontae has been living among the homeless populations of Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Winston Salem.

According to the online website MEDADM, a female, who is also a member of the gang and serves as its accountant, has been making arrangements for Diontae and providing him with money to stay off the police's radar.

Since Diontae has been absconding for a while, the police department has not released additional information about him apart from details of his physical stature. However, he is the subject of a missing person alert that was announced by the department.

Teylyn's murder case is now set to be featured on John Walsh's show In Pursuit with John Walsh.

More information about In Pursuit with John Walsh

In Pursuit with John Walsh is a crime investigative series that airs on Investigation Discovery. The show is the successor to the 2014 series, also hosted by Walsh. It is directed towards bringing victims and their families to justice and putting fugitives behind bars.

It premiered in January 2019 and has since featured cases of homicides, missing children, and other things. The idea for such a show was conceived after the murder of Walsh's own son, Adam, in 1981.

Walsh has been involved in anti-crime activism ever since. He hosts In Pursuit with John Walsh along with one of his sons, Calahan Walsh.

A new episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh will air on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

