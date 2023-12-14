IF first trailer gives a peak into the John Krasinski's vivid imagination

IF is perhaps one of the most intriguing projects that we know of in 2024's slate of theatrical releases. Written, directed, and helmed by John Krasinski, this film follows a young girl with the ability to see people's imaginary friends. Krasinski has previously directed both parts of A Quiet Place.

The colorful and heartfelt premise of the film was displayed by the recent trailer from Paramount Pictures. The film stars Ryan Reynolds in one of the leading roles, which prompted him to post the trailer on his social media handle too.

The film is set to be released theatrically on May 17, 2024. Details about the film's theatrical release have not been revealed yet.

IF trailer: A walk through in the memory lane

IF, The upcoming John Krasinski film, poses a crucial question for adults- What if we get a chance to revisit our imaginary friends from childhood, and interact with them again?

This is the building block of the upcoming film, which will see Ryan Reynolds as a man who meets a girl (played by Cailey Fleming) with the ability to see imaginary friends of others. This leads to a mission to save every friend who has been abandoned in the path of growing up.

Apart from the charming premise, the trailer also gives a glimpse at the beautiful animation, interesting characters, and the abundance of funny moments spread across the film. More details about the film are expected to be revealed shortly.

Who stars in IF?

Like John Krasiniski's earlier work, this film also stars a great combination of live-action actors and voice actors. The live-action actors include Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, and Fiona Shaw.

The other side of the catalog stars equally big names like Krasinski's former The Office co-star Steve Carrell, spouse Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, and Awkafina, among others.

John Krasinski previously revealed that he was looking to make more family-oriented films after his foray into direction with horror. He said earlier in an interview with Collider:

"IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see A Quiet Place...So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it."

The film will be available in theatres on May 17, 2024 - don't miss out if you are a fan of heartwarming yet engaging flicks.