"If you take DayQuil & NyQuil at the same time" — Elon Musk reacts to his visit to CIA headquarters being turned into a meme

On Wednesday, April 2, Elon Musk posted an edited picture of himself taken in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters, seemingly parodying a scene from Keanu Reeves' 1999 movie, The Matrix. In the picture, the figure standing next to Musk is dressed to look like Neo, whom Reeves played in the film.

On the other hand, Musk himself is in an all-black outfit with sunglasses - dressed to resemble Morpheus, a character who leads the resistance against the Matrix and serves as Neo's mentor. Laurence Fishburne plays the character in the movie.

Referencing the red pill and blue pill from the movie, the Tesla owner captioned his tweet:

"This is what happens if you take DayQuil and NyQuil at the same time."

According to Drugs.com, DayQuil and NyQuil are two products that treat cold and flu symptoms and are sold in combination. The former is a non-drowsy formula with decongestant phenylephrine to treat the symptoms during the daytime, while NyQuil contains a sedating antihistamine for better sleep at night.

Elon Musk's tweet has since gone viral, attracting over 2.9 million views, 31K likes, and 3K retweets so far.

Elon Musk visited the CIA on Monday

Elon Musk's viral tweet comes after his visit to the CIA on Monday, March 31. This was the SpaceX owner's first visit to the government body since the establishment of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). As reported by Axios on March 31, DOGE will not be getting unlimited access to the CIA databases or internal systems, unlike other government departments.

Liz Lyons, CIA's director of public affairs, told the media outlet that Musk was hosted by John Ratcliff and Michael Ellis, the director and deputy director of the CIA, respectively. The meeting hosted at the headquarters building on Monday was also attended by a group of top CIA career officials.

In the meeting, the X owner briefed everyone about the key insights from DOGE at other departments and agencies, and "the ways in which those lessons could be thoughtfully applied at CIA." In exchange, the CIA officials discussed with Elon Musk how "the CIA is unique" compared to other government agencies.

Per Lyons, technology was another issue that was discussed at the meeting. She further added:

"Director Ratcliffe emphasized during the meeting the importance of respecting taxpayer dollars and ensuring that they are spent wisely and appropriately — on CIA's mission of defending the United States of America."

Elon Musk claimed he paid Ashley St. Clair $2.5M in a tweet

Later the same day, after Elon Musk's visit to the CIA, the entrepreneur responded to a viral video clip of Ashley St. Clair, where she appeared to be selling her $100K Tesla car, claiming that she needed more money because Musk reduced his child support payment.

Responding to the tweet, Musk wrote that while he wasn't sure whether or not the child was his, he had still paid St. Clair $2.5 million and was sending her $500K annually.

The Tesla owner also wrote that he wasn't against finding out if he actually was the father of Ashley's child, and that he required "no court order" for the same.

A paternity test to confirm Elon Musk's parentage of St. Clair's child is yet to be made public.

