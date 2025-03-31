"Illustrates what a total POS he is": Internet reacts to Ashley St. Clair selling her Tesla and claiming Elon Musk cut child support

A month after author Ashley St. Clair announced that she has a baby with tech billionaire Elon Musk, she was seen selling her Tesla to make up for Musk paying less in child support. Paparazzi reportedly saw her handing over her car keys, per Page Six.

In a video shared on X on Monday, March 31, 2025, Ashley was asked why she decided to offload the vehicle, she replied that she needed to "make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son's child support."

Ashley St. Clair's confession about Elon Musk slashing his son's child support earned various reactions from netizens. One social media user called him a "POS."

"Also illustrates what a total POS he is. Has at least 14 children and almost all of the mothers complain that he is a terrible dad and doesn't pay what he should for his own kids. Doesn't let some even see their kids for months at a time. Another reason he moved to TX," an X user said.

Other netizens also called out Musk for purposely staying in Texas so he could pay less child support, while others pointed out the irony of how one of the wealthiest men in the world would cut his child support payments.

"Elon purposefully maintains legal residency in Texas in order to not have to pay his baby mamas much. TX is cited as one of the states with a low cap on child support payments compared to other states. TX also gives him tax breaks and regulatory leniency for his companies," a user on X said.

"The wealthiest guy in the f**king world doesn't pay for his children's needs. Doesn't. Pay. Enough," another X user commented.

"Woah. Why would the richest man in the world be cutting 60% of child support payments (Doge)," an X user added.

However, other social media users called out Ashley St. Clair, saying that she still has "enough money" to raise Elon Musk's kid.

"She has enough money to raise a child. Publicity stunt," an X user commented.

"So thousands a month is not enough. It's CHILD support not MOMMY support Ashley," another user on X said.

Elon Musk responds to Ashley St. Clair's claims that he slashed his child support payments

Shortly after paparazzi videos of Ashley St. Clair selling her Tesla and saying that Elon Musk cut off 60% of the child support payments for their son circulated on social media, the tech billionaire fired back. He shared on X on Monday, March 31, 2025, that he wasn't sure about the author's baby's paternity but that he had been supporting her ever since the birth news came out.

Under a post sharing St. Clair's paparazzi video, where she can also be heard saying, "I'm not the only one cleaning up after Elon's messes," the Tesla CEO wrote:

"I don't know if the child is mine or not, but I'm not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year."

The author then responded and shared that Musk refused the paternity test even though he was asked to do so. He also named the baby himself. Refering to childcare allowance she added,

"And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for 'disobedience.'"

Ashley St. Clair referred to Musk as a "petulant man-child" and wrote,

"It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it."

After sharing on X on February 14, 2025, that she mothered Elon Musk's child, Ashley St. Clair filed a court petition on February 21, 2025, to get sole legal custody of their son. She alleged that Musk had only seen their baby three times since he was born in September last year.

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk's son, whom the former only referred to as R.S.C. in her legal petition, was reportedly conceived during their St. Barts trip in January 2024, per the documents obtained by the NY Post.

