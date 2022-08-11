If You Wish Upon Me episode 1 air time, date, and promo out

If You Wish Upon Me is a new K-drama starring Ji Chang-wook and Sooyoung in lead roles. The show is all set to premiere on August 10 on the local Korean broadcasting channel KBS. It will take over the slot previously occupied by Jinxed At First.

In the lead-up to the premiere of the show, snapshots from the first episode along with a trailer for the show have been released on the official social media channel of KBS. The premiere time for the first episode is 9:50 pm KST, and the show can be streamed on Viu. The show is based on the Ambulance Wish Foundation, which originally started in the Netherlands.

Ji Chang-wook plays the role of Yoon Gyeo-rye, while Sooyoung plays nurse Seo Yeon-joo.

Trailer of If You Wish Upon Me promises a heartwarming watch

Thanks to the promos of If You Wish Upon Me and the log line of the show released by the makers, viewers know that Yoon Gyeo-rye’s life has been rough. He lived at an orphanage and also spent time in a juvenile detention center and prison.

While he struggles to adapt to day-to-day life outside jail, he causes an accident. As a result, he begins to volunteer at a hospice. It is here that he meets volunteer team leader Kang Tae-shik and nurse Seo Yeon-joo, and he begins working with them.

Here, the team leader of the volunteer group believes that they are the "avengers of wishes" and wants Gyeo-rye to help them fulfill the desires of patients suffering from terminal cancer. Initially, Gyeo-rye is hesitant and wants nothing to do with the team. He even makes this clear at the hospice; however, things do not go according to plan.

With nurses who refuse to believe that Gyeo-rye is a volunteer worker in If You Wish Upon Me and his own hang-up, the show will offer a slice-of-life heartwarming drama that addresses death from an interesting perspective.

The relationship between Gyeo-rye and nurse Yeon-joo in If You Wish Upon Me falls in the category of quirky, with both individuals regarding the other as weird. From breaking his car mirror during their first meeting to verbally ripping him apart for looking inappropriate for his volunteer work, a lot of fun is to be expected between the two characters.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Gyeo-rye grows close to the patients in the hospital and its staff.

The romantic angle between Gyeo-rye and Yeon-joo definitely has the potential to become one of the things that K-drama fans will continue to obsess over. While there is a lot of silliness that can be expected, the show will also address darker topics, such as patients with terminal illnesses coming to terms with their fast-approaching deaths.

The theme of the Korean drama is “Death does not mean, to put an end to everything.”

