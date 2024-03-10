On March 9, 2024, SEVENTEEN member Mingyu had one-on-one video calls with a few fans during the SEVENTEEN 11th Mini Album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN release commemorative event for Japan, with one clip gaining viral attention. The video showcased a humorous exchange between the idol and a fan.

In the video, a CARAT (SEVENTEEN's fanbase), asked Mingyu if she could perform a 3-second talent show impersonating him. After receiving a nod from the artist, the fan, with comedic precision, transformed into the artist by donning a black beanie and sunglasses, while flexing her muscles.

The idol burst into laughter, thoroughly enjoying the fan's spot-on imitation. Amidst laughter and in Japanese, he surprised the fan by asking her if he could take her picture. Although initially taken aback, the fan agreed, posing for the star's impromptu photoshoot.

Fans on social media couldn't contain their excitement, jokingly questioning the fan about the feeling of being in Kim Mingyu's phone gallery.

"Reverse fanmeet": Internet reacts as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu clicked a fan's picture after she impersonated him in a fan call event

Social media buzzed with admiration for the fan, applauding her for bringing joy to the K-pop idol and avoiding the usual trend of requesting cringe-worthy tasks during fan meetings.

Fans also noted the artist's polite request to take a photo, appreciating his respectful approach. It didn't go unnoticed that Mingyu requested in Japanese, showcasing his effort to communicate in a language that is not his first. This interaction added another layer to the rapper's charm, which has been gaining attention for various reasons.

Fans took to social media to talk about this interaction online.

During the NANA Tour episodes, which offered fans an exclusive glimpse into SEVENTEEN's Italian vacation, Mingyu surprised fans by casually strolling around shirtless. This unfiltered content, showcasing a side rarely seen, caused a stir among fans not accustomed to such glimpses of their idols.

Known for his robust and muscular persona, the rapper's dedication to fitness has been a consistent feature of his public persona. Moreover, fans have often remarked that the K-pop idol's muscles contribute to the overall impact of the group's choreography and visuals, aligning with their fans' expectations and admiration.