"The slayers are coming back": Fans excited as Mingyu reveals SEVENTEEN is working on a new album

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu revealed that the group is working on a new album creating much anticipation among fans. The rapper graced the front page of Esquire Hong Kong’s March edition. During an interview with the magazine, he shared that the group is working on new music.

SEVENTEEN has taken over the world with their infectious music and as the group moves closer towards its 9th Anniversary which falls in May, many fans are looking forward to their upcoming plans. During a conversation with the media outlet, the HOT singer also shared about his personal growth plans this year saying,

“Firstly, we are preparing for an album. I am also, at the same time, focusing on my personal goals. I hope that in the future. I have the opportunity to do even more different things, that’s why I consider right now to be a time to keep improving”.

Fans have expressed their excitement on social media as they are all gearing up for new music by the PLEDIS boy group. A user on X said, “The slayers are coming back”.

“They never disappoint”: Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu reveals group's upcoming album is in the making

On March 1, Mingyu, the popular rapper from SEVENTEEN confirmed that the group is gearing up for another album. On this day, before Mingyu's revelation, it was reportedly said that the group would make a comeback in April. To which PLEDIS, the management agency of the group responded,

“The specific comeback schedule will be officially announced later”.

As the news of new music started swirling on the internet fans could not contain their happiness. They are all eagerly anticipating this comeback.

On October 23, the boy group made a comeback with the release of their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. In just four days, the EP shattered the record for the biggest first-week sales in the Hanteo Chart history. The group sold over 5,091,887 album copies surpassing their album FML's sales in the same year.

Furthermore, on the 2023 Global Album Chart of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the album FML was crowned the title of the biggest-selling album worldwide. It also bagged the Global Album of the Year award. Meanwhile, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN also made it to the list in eighth place.

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming encore tour

Fans are excited as all thirteen members are set to return to group activities including S.Coups and Jeonghan who were on temporary hiatus due to their physical health.

Notably, their massive encore concert FOLLOW AGAIN series will kick off on March 30 and 31 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. After that, the group will perform on May 18 and 19 at Yanmar Stadium Nagai and on May 25 and 26 at Nissan Stadium in Japan.