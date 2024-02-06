"Imagine saying you never wanted your own child!": Gregg Wallace dad-shamed by netizens after revealing his Saturday routine 

Gregg Wallace, the renowned MasterChef judge and television personality, found himself at the center of a heated online debate after sharing insights into his Saturday routine in a recent block for The Telegraph's 'My Saturday' column. The disclosure sparked a wave of criticism and dad-shaming from netizens.

The Telegraph's 'My Saturday' is a column in the magazine where celebrities share their downtime and how they usually spend it with readers. On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 7 am, Telegraph Magazine published the usual 'My Saturday' column where Gregg Wallace shared his downtime. In his column, Gregg wrote,

"I'm older, although another child isn't something that I would have chosen at my age."

The statement quickly garnered attention, with many users on X expressing outrage and accusing Wallace of insensitivity towards those who aspire to become parents or are already raising children. One tweeted,

Gregg is a father of two children — Tom Wallace and Libby Wallace.

Gregg Wallace faces heat after parenthood comment in Saturday routine disclosure

The column disclosed his usual wake-up time, which is 5 am, nothing special for Saturdays. It also stated that Gregg aims for 50,000 steps a week, has 18 percent body fat, what he likes for lunch, and at 1.30 pm, he likes to play with his son.

One statement regarding Gregg's parenthood responsibility triggered a significant backlash among the netizens. He mentioned:

Gregg wrote in the column,

"I'm much better father now. I'm older, although another child isn't something that I would have chosen at my age. I was always very honest with Anna, but it's what she wanted, and I love her. I just requested two things — that we have had help in the house (so her mum moved in), and secondly that we had at least one week a year when we holidayed just the two of us."

This revelation triggered a surge of disapproval and criticism from netizens.

As the debate continues to unfold, Gregg Wallace has yet to respond to the backlash.

Who is Gregg Wallace?

A 59-year-old TV judge, Gregg was born in London on October 17, 1964. He is an English broadcaster, entrepreneur, media personality, writer, and former greengrocer.

Gregg Wallace is best known as a judge in MasterChef. He has been doing the MasterChef gig since 2005. He is also on the MasterChef: The Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef panel.

However, he started his career as a greengrocer and later joined television, becoming one of the most prominent TV judges in the United Kingdom. He has a net worth of $5 million, as per The Sun.