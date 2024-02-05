What happened to Piers Morgan's mother, Gabrielle O'Meara? British broadcaster calls out Rishi Sunak, branding NHS a "warzone"

British broadcaster and television personality Piers Morgan is grappling with ill-treatment given to his 79-year-old mother, Gabrielle O'Meara, at the National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom.

Gabrielle O'Meara had a heart attack on November 6, 2023. She was rushed to the local hospital NHS and had severe chest pains; instead of being assisted in A&E, she was stuck in a corridor for nearly seven hours, says Piers Morgan, as per The Mirror.

Expand Tweet

He accused UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of failing to progress the performance in A&E (accident and emergency) in the NHS. As per the Mirror, Piers Morgan told the Prime Minister that it was a scene out of a warzone while conducting an interview in Downing Street on February 5, 2024. Rishi Sunak admitted they have "failed" and have not made enough progress on the NHS waiting list.

Gabrielle O'Meara survived heart attack, Piers Morgan calls out Rishi Sunak on NHS crisis

On the late evening of November 6, 2023, Gabrielle, the mother of Piers Morgan, had a heart attack with severe chest pains. Therefore, she was admitted to the NHS, assisted by Charlotte, Piers' sister, as per The Sun.

Piers Morgan stated in the interview on February 5, 2024, as per The Sun, that his mother had confirmed a heart attack after a few tests. At midnight, she arrived at A&E, and instead of being treated for the same, she was in a trolley stuck in a corridor along with 40 to 50 patients.

Morgan's mother Gabrielle was reportedly got stuck in hospital corridor for nearly seven hours (Image via Getty)

According to the reports, Piers said it was 1 am when she was waiting in the corridor for a cardio bed to be available, and she stayed there for nearly seven hours with Charlotte. He said it was a "warzone" at the NHS, as Charlotte constantly texted him about the situation.

As per The Sun, Piers claimed that his mother could have died as she was unattended due to the large volume of patients. He said,

"My mother's blood pressure was raging dangerously out of control, and she was understandably terrified of what might happen to her, but she lay unseen and unchecked by any medical staff from 1 am to 4 am."

Due to out-of-order vending machines, Piers added that the NHS failed to provide basic necessities like a cup of tea. His mother's heart monitor's battery repeatedly ran out due to a lack of electric sockets, causing additional anxiety.

A medical staff member finally assessed Piers' mother at 4:20 am, acknowledging her high blood pressure and promising transfer to the cardiac unit. However, three more hours passed without further assistance or checks, as per The Sun. As per the publication, at 8 am, Gabrielle was finally shifted to the cardiac unit after waiting for seven hours in a corridor and miraculously survived a heart attack.

During the interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored Exclusive on February 5, 2024, the TV personality called out PM Rishi Sunak called out for not keeping the promise of cutting the number of patients waiting for NHS treatment. He called the NHS a "warzone."

Expand Tweet

According to The Sun, Morgan called Rishi and said,

"As I told Rishi Sunak, this is a woman who's worked very hard all her life, and paid all her taxes, and has always been a huge supporter of the NHS. But nobody, let alone an elderly lady, should be stuck on a trolley in a public corridor for seven hours after having a heart attack in modern Britain. It's undignified, degrading, unsettling, and frightening."

As per The Mirror, when Rishi Sunak was asked about his promise, he admitted that they had failed the pledge and said,

"We have not made enough progress."

Government officials and healthcare authorities have yet to make an official statement about the reforms and issues raised by the broadcaster.