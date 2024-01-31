“Who’s around you that’s enabling this crazy behaviour?” - Piers Morgan raises 4 questions to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Journalist Piers Morgan has written an open letter to Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford. In the letter, he questioned Rashford's behaviour, referring to his night out in Belfast that saw him eventually miss the side's FA Cup clash against Newport County.

In his letter, he also drew similarities with Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club. The Portuguese superstar gave a fiery interview to Morgan, criticizing the team, which eventually led to a mutual termination of his contract in December 2022.

The letter read (via The Sun):

"DEAR Marcus, How are you doing? I mean, how are you REALLY doing? It’s customary at such a turbulent stage of a Manchester United superstar’s career for them to sit down with me for a tell-all Uncensored interview, as Cristiano Ronaldo did 14 months ago.

"If you did that, these are the first four questions I’d ask you: What’s going on? Why have you hit the self-destruct button? Who’s around you that’s enabling this crazy behaviour? Do you need help?"

Multiple outlets, including The Sun, reported that Rashford went on a 12-hour party in Belfast, starting from Wednesday and extending into the early hours of Thursday. He was there with former Manchester United academy graduate and friend Ro-Shaun Williams, who has just signed for Northern Irish side Larne.

In the report, a waitress claimed that she had to put the 26-year-old to bed in his five-star hotel room after he had passed out.

The attacker was subsequently left out of the team's FA Cup clash against Newport County. He is believed to have been given a £650,000 fine, with the club releasing a statement saying that the matter would be dealt with internally.

This marks the second time Rashford has caught the fans' ire for his lifestyle. Back in November, manager Erik ten Hag criticised him for hosting a birthday party following the team's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag pushing for Manchester United to sign Premier League star

Branthwaite has impressed for Everton this season.

Manchester United are keen on securing a deal for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before the end of the January transfer window. According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils have begun negotiations to sign the 21-year-old.

The report further claims that an agreement could be reached for around £40 million plus bonuses. That would mark fantastic value for a youngster who has shone for the Toffees this season. The youngster has helped the side keep 10 clean sheets in 25 matches across all competitions.

Branthwaite has primarily played at centre-back but can also play at left-back. With Raphael Varane close to leaving at the end of the season and Jonny Evans being 36, Manchester United would be smart in signing the 21-year-old to partner alongside Lisandro Martinez.