“We don’t ask for luxury but need some basic necessities” - Hardik Pandya urges West Indies to provide better facilities to visiting sides

Hardik Pandya, Team India’s stand-in skipper for the last two ODIs, has urged West Indies Cricket to provide better facilities to touring sides in the future. The all-rounder lamented the lack of “basic arrangements” during the ongoing tour.

A few days back, it was reported that Indian players had expressed unhappiness over travel arrangements ahead of the first ODI in Barbados. According to an Indian Express report, some members of the team had written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), requesting it not to book any further night flights due to delay issues.

Speaking after India’s 200-run win in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, Pandya admitted that the visitors are not pleased with the arrangements.

"This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From traveling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels," the 29-year-old said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket," he added.

With the comprehensive win in Trinidad, the Men in Blue clinched the three-match series 2-1.

“The boys showed great character” - Pandya

Having lost the second ODI in Barbados, India were under some pressure heading into the decider. However, they came up with a clinical effort to avoid embarrassment. Stating that he likes challenging situations, Pandya praised the team for delivering under pressure.

"It’s a special win. To be honest, I look forward to these kinds of games as a captain where there is something on the line. This was more than an international game. We knew what was at stake and there would be a lot of disappointment if we lost. The boys showed great character. They enjoyed it as well; in pressure situations, it’s important to enjoy it as well. You don't become a hero without handling pressure,” the skipper said.

Batting first after losing the toss, India posted 351/5 and then bowled out West Indies for 151 in 35.3 overs.