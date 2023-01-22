“Important to proving the State's case”: Paul Murdaugh Snapchat video ‘critical’ to Alex Murdaugh trial

As the Alex Murdaugh murder trial nears its date, authorities have recently revealed new information in the case, including details about a Snapchat video deemed crucial to proving the suspect’s guilt.

Alex Murdaugh, 64, was charged with the murder of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, who were shot multiple times inside a dog kennel located on their South Carolina estate in June 2021.

DTN NEWS @DTNNEWUpdates Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent a Snapchat video to friends moments before he was murdered Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent a Snapchat video to friends moments before he was murdered https://t.co/A7mOSgG9k2

In a recent report, Fox News, citing a court petition filed by Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters, revealed that Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to his friends on the night he was killed. The petition further stated that prosecutors have subpoenaed representatives of Snapchat and Google to authenticate the video, which is described as:

“Important to proving the State's case in chief."

Prosecutors release few details on the evidence against defendant Alex Murdaugh

Riley Benson @RealRileyBenson NEW: According to filings with the Colleton County Court, representatives from both Google and Snapchat will serve as witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. Snapchat provided content from Paul’s account. Google is providing location records. @WCBD NEW: According to filings with the Colleton County Court, representatives from both Google and Snapchat will serve as witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. Snapchat provided content from Paul’s account. Google is providing location records. @WCBD

While authorities have not revealed the content of the Snapchat video, they have confirmed that it is crucial evidence against Alex Murdaugh, who is slated to stand trial on Monday, January 23.

In a court filing to subpoena representatives from Snapchat and Google, prosecutors revealed the importance of the video that they say will help them win the case. In the filing, Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters said that a representative from Snapchat must testify to the authenticity of the video, challenging any opposition arguments that the incriminating footage was altered. The petition read:

"The witness, Snapchat Inc Custodian of Records, of Santa Monica, California, is a material witness because, in a search warrant return, Snapchat provided records belonging to one of the victims in this case. Because this video was provided by Snapchat, a Snapchat custodian is required to testify in person that the video is a true and accurate record kept in the normal course of business activity."

Fox News reported that the Judge signed the petition submitted by the prosecutors, who are gearing up to convict Murdaugh on the double homicide.

Investigators allege that former lawyer Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son due to mounting debts

Alex Murdaugh’s son, Paul, was shot twice with a shotgun, while his mother was shot five times with a rifle. At the time of the incident, authorities who responded to the scene did not arrest Murdaugh, who told them that he had discovered the bodies.

However, authorities grew suspicious of the suspect, who was drowning in debts, after he ordered his former client Curtis Smith to shoot him in the head in an attempt to let his other son collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh survived the staged shooting and was subsequently faced with accusations of money laundering and defrauding clients after investigators began exploring the case.

Authorities allege Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son over mounting debts and the fear of being exposed to the community that revered the disbarred lawyer.

