"In no world is this acceptable": SSSniperwolf 16 year-old girl video controversy erupts as YouTube comes under fire 

British-American Youtuber Alia Marie Shelesh, popularly known as Sssniperwolf, appears to be embroiled in yet another controversy. The content creator has garnered immense backlash online after being accused of doxxing fellow content creator Jacksfilms. Now, a clip of her asking an alleged minor to twerk has resurfaced online.

Netizens have since taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to question YouTube about how they choose to respond to the resurfaced clips. Following the controversy, X user @TheRealSullyG subsequently alleged that SSSniperwolf also sent some problematic provocative messages to the minors.

In another tweet, they stated that the YouTuber lied about her age to the minor by saying that she was 15 years old when she was allegedly 24 years old in reality at the time.

Sssniperwolf's Omegle video goes viral online

On October 17, 2023, a one-minute and 26-second clip of Sssniperwolf speaking with what appeared to be young kids on Omegle resurfaced on X. Reddit user u/AtomicBeaver93 took to the r/JacksFilms Reddit forum to attach a video of the concerning interaction between the YouTuber and the alleged 16-year-old minor as well. In the clip, the Youtuber can be heard chatting with a minor on Omegle. Shelesh says in the video:

“Hey girl, what’s up? “How old are you?” I’m like 15. How old are you? Oh, 16? I’m 15! Oh you’re just like a year older than me that’s pretty cool.”

Sssniperwolf then comments that the unidentified minor looks 30 years old. The clip's content further reveals the Youtuber offering to show her b*easts to two minors if they twerked on camera.

As soon as the minors agreed with her request, SSSniperwolf said:

"Yeah, let's go! Come on, no! Come on, let's do it! Yeah, that's f**king awesome! Yeah, let's get the little guy, too. I want to see the little guy. Come on. Both of you. Just twerk together. Oh, I can't see. Move the camera, just a little bit. I couldn't see. Oh, yeah, you're really good at it."

As the accusations continued to make their rounds online, outraged X users took to Twitter to demand answers from YouTube's official X account. Many people asked why Shelesh was still given a platform. Others expressed their indignation at the content creator as well.

Netizen claims the YouTuber is deleting videos from her YouTube channel

In another tweet, @TheRealSullyG claimed that the 30-year-old was “actively deleting incriminating videos off her channel as they are discovered.” The netizen also added:

“Just further proving that every day YouTube doesn’t act, they are actively allowing her to erase the evidence from her channel. They are complicit.”

The netizen also attached a screenshot that showed that the aforementioned controversial Omegle video was deleted from her channel. Another video titled Ask Wolf #46 New COD, Nails, Craziest Thing On Omegle was also reportedly deleted.

Despite the YouTuber garnering numerous criticisms online, it seems like she also has some supporters. Fellow YouTuber and commentator Comment Cop took to X to claim that the allegations are “very likely false.” He also added:

“It was a a fake prerecorded feed and Sssniperwolf didn’t believe they were interacting with a minor.”

Comment Cop also attached a picture in his tweet that explained what a simulated webcam was. The screenshot claimed that sometimes people use “fake cameras during video chat sessions to protect their online identity.”

Sssniperwolf had not addressed the controversy at the time of writing this article.