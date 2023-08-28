"Incredibly concerning and unfair": Twitter rages as Central Casting signing includes ownership of likeness for background actors

Amid the tumultuous SAG-AFTRA strike, which has become one of the most significant issues seen in Hollywood in recent decades, Central Casting, one of the most popular websites to offer work to background actors, has started a new sign-in rule that requires the actors to sign away their likeness to studios permanently. This is a straight violation of the AI usage that actors and writers across the world are fighting against.

Moreover, with Central Casting's new clause, it does not allow background actors to sign, without allowing their likeness to be used in the future. This almost predominantly indicates that studios plan to eliminate the usage of background actors entirely in the future by owning the likeness of thousands of actors and regenerating the same through AI and CGI.

This has brought X, formerly and more popularly known as Twitter, to a grinding halt, with many netizens voicing their concern about an entire part of the entertainment industry that could cease to exist in the future.

Netizens rage on at Central Casting as SAG-AFTRA issues remain unresolved

With the massive website, known for providing work to thousands of extras in Hollywood, joining the big studios in the AI march, netizens have rightfully expressed their concerns about the future of Hollywood, especially with work still halted due to the double strike in the industry.

Moreover, other recent concerns about studios strengthening their AI wings have also managed to cause a stir in the protests. Background actors have been part of a separate industry for years, and many popular actors received their breaks from being background actors first. With AI replacing this, it may threaten up-and-coming actors in unforeseen ways.

Thus, netizens have taken to social media to express their concerns about the same, pointing out how it isn't fair to actors.

Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA strike seems far from resolved, with many issues still remaining unsolved between the studios and protestors. It is expected to take some time before a resolution is reached.