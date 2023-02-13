Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Fans can't get over plane sequence in new Super Bowl 2023 trailer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones film series, recently got another teaser. The Big Game clip was shown at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Lasting 45 seconds, the teaser packed quite the punch and featured a lot of the audacious material that the franchise is known for.

The teaser showed Indiana Jones riding horses, punching Nazis, menacingly talking to the main antagonist Jürgen Voller, and ejecting from a doomed airplane.

While the short video was admittedly impressive, Indiana Jones’ fanbase went particularly crazy over the airplane sequence.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been helmed and co-written by Academy Award nominee James Mangold, known for Girl, Interrupted (1999), Logan (2017), and Ford v Ferrari (2019), among others. The action film is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Fans cannot get enough of the plane sequence in the Big Game trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

As mentioned before, Dial of Destiny is the fifth installment of the critically and commercially acclaimed Indiana Jones franchise. Harrison Ford, who has led all the films, is set to make his last appearance as the titular archeologist in the upcoming action-adventure flick.

Seeing their favorite star in action in his swansong Jones outing has left fans feeling bittersweet. As soon as the trailer was released, many took to social media to express their excitement upon seeing the 80-year-old actor perform tough stunts like the plane sequence.

Twitter was flooded with screenshots from the trailer and comments from eager fans waiting for the upcoming film.

Some viewers loved the short clip in general and expressed their excitement for the movie’s release.

Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Antagonist, who’s not returning, and other details

To note, this is the first film in the series that is not being helmed by ace director Steven Spielberg, who is instead serving as a co-executive producer with James Mangold in the director's seat.

Apart from Ford, the cast list for Dial of Destiny includes:

Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller: A World War II ex-Nazi, hired by NASA. He wants to use the Apollo moon landing project for his own profit.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones' goddaughter Helena Shaw.

Antonio Banderas as Jones’ friend Renaldo.

John Rhys-Davies as Jones' old friend Sallah.

Shaunette Renée Wilson as government agent Mason.

Interestingly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny won’t feature Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams, Jones’ son and sidekick. The character, who first appeared in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull wasn’t received well by fans.

Produced by Lucasfilm Ltd., Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has enlisted multiple award winner John Williams to compose the musical score. Across a seven-decade-long career, Williams has won 25 Grammy Awards, five Academy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on June 30, 2023.

