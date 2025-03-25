"Inflation buddy" — Netizens react as man screams at Chipotle employees, trashes the counter after allegedly not being served a good portion 

A video has recently been circulated on social media platforms in which a man appears to be yelling at Chipotle employees. Further in the video, the man also trashes the counter of the store.

Meanwhile, another individual, possibly another employee, came to him asking him to leave, to which the customer kept refusing. The unidentified man then said that the employee "sounded stupid" and tossed his cap away. The post shared by @FearedBuck read that the man allegedly wasn't served satisfying portions of food, leading to the outburst.

At one point in the video, the man said:

"You won't make my order? I won't f**king leave."

The post eventually garnered a huge number of responses, with over 100K views as well as more than 1K likes. A user (@Diarrheaprince) tweeted:

"Inflation buddy."

Many suggested that the man possibly had something going on that led to the massive outburst. Another user stated on X:

"Bro has something else going on. No way Chipotle made him crash out like this."

"This guy just having a bad day 🤦," wrote another netizen.

"Chipotle ain’t this good to crash out 😭," added another person.

Several reactions have flooded the social media platform. Some claimed that he should have been arrested. A user tweeted:

"He needs to be arrested."

"Hope they locked him up," added another netizen.

"Entitlement at its finest!" another person said.

Chipotle has faced multiple altercations with angry customers in the past

This was not the first time that people witnessed angry altercations with customers at Chipotle stores. In September 2024, one such incident happened at a store in Mount Pleasant. The then-assistant manager of the store, Jaqueennia Loyd, reportedly told law enforcement officials that an angry customer approached her while she was working in the kitchen.

According to Loyd, the customer wanted to know the update on the rest of their order. To this, she reportedly told him that the order would be out once the preparation was done. The frustrated customer allegedly put the food in the bag and tossed it behind the counter.

Jaqueennia apparently condemned the behavior and also began throwing items at the customer. While the man left and did not call the cops, another customer got caught in the crossfire. The second customer ended up calling the police, complaining that Loyd was allegedly being hostile toward customers.

As per reports by ABC News (September 18, 2024), witnesses also told cops that the aggressor in the above case was Loyd. In a separate case that happened in December 2024, an altercation took place in a Chipotle in Washington, D.C.

As per exclusive reports by TMZ (December 27, 2024), an employee was hit in the face with a burrito bowl by an angry customer. The customer allegedly did not get a refund for her Uber Eats order. The employee, Roberto Hernandez, told WUSA9 News that the customer was allegedly frustrated after she claimed that Uber Eats had failed to deliver the correct order to her.

In separate news, Chipotle is going to open its new locations on Washington Street in Claremont and Hope Mills in North Carolina on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. As of December 2024, Chipotle has its stores in several locations across countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Kuwait, and the UAE.

