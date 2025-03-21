Fact Check: Was a 102-year-old woman arrested for selling pizza out of her basement? Viral Little Caesars claim debunked

A rumor surfaced online recently that a 102-year-old American woman was taken into custody for running a Little Caesars pizza establishment out of her basement in Warren, Michigan. The Facebook account Macumb Breaking News first shared the claim on March 13, 2025.

“WARREN – A 102-year-old woman was arrested this week after authorities uncovered a fully operational underground Little Caesars running out of her basement. Investigators say she had been selling $5 Hot-N-Readies to a steady stream of customers, some of whom claimed her pizzas were ‘better than the real thing,’” a part of the caption read.

An image of an elderly woman escorted by police officers also accompanied the post alongside the headline that read:

“MACUMBDAILY.COM: 102-year-old Warren Woman Busted for Running Underground Little Caesars Out of Her Basement.”

However, the now-viral post that amassed 2.7K reactions, 1.8K comments, and 16K shares, has turned out to be fake. As mentioned in the bio of Macumb Breaking News' Facebook profile, they engage in satirical or parodical content. The rumor was seemingly made for virality. Not only that but no other major media outlet has reported the news of such an arrest.

A centenarian was not arrested for running a Little Caesars pizzeria out of her basement

The Facebook post that garnered traction about a 102-year-old woman being arrested after authorities discovered a Little Caesars pizzeria in her basement has turned out to be fabricated, seemingly for the purpose of sensationalism.

According to the now-debunked post’s caption, “Police were tipped off after several nearby locations reported a sudden drop in sales, and a DoorDash driver attempted to pick up an order from ‘Grandma C’s Pizza Basement’ listed on the app.” However, local Warren law enforcement did not report any such tip.

The fake post continued:

“Officers raided the home and found stacks of pizza boxes, an industrial oven, and a handwritten sign that read ‘Two for $8 – Cash Only.’ When confronted, she reportedly told police, ‘I’ve been making pizza longer than they’ve been alive. What do they know?’”

Macumb Breaking News also falsely claimed that the centenarian was facing multiple charges including bootleg pizza distribution and unauthorized use of a Caesar mascot. Not only that but she reportedly asked if the arresting officers wanted “fresh ones for the road.”

A glimpse of Macumb Breaking News Facebook profile. (Image via Facebook)

The profile description for Macumb Breaking News also states that it is a “parody news page focusing on content that occurs in Macomb, Michigan. It’s the Onion, but local.” This further refutes the post.

Additionally, the Facebook page directs one to a macumbdaily.com website which has nothing to do with news and instead is a site focused on electing a certain Andrew Kozinski for mayor of Macomb County, further making it unreliable.

However, the profile appeared to be fake and the name and image of the person could be traced back to Senior Art Director at GTB Andrew Kozinski, on LinkedIn. His bio didn't reveal a political career.

In brief, about Little Caesars pizza

Little Caesars is a US-based multinational chain of pizzerias that was founded in 1959. It is the fourth-largest pizza establishment as per sales in the country, behind Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and is owned by Ilitch Holdings.

It operates across the USA as well as Asia, Europe, Middle East, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean. David Scrivano is its President and CEO, while Paula Vissing is the COO.

Little Caesars is best known for its slogan “Pizza! Pizza!” It serves all kinds of pizza including thin crust, stuffed round, round crust, Detroit Style Deep Dish, the Stuffed Crazy Crust, and the Stuffed Crust DEEP! DEEP! The brand also offers chicken wings, breadsticks, and soft drinks, alongside their signature pizzas.

Recently, it announced a giveaway of free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests at its new Glendale Heights location on March 22, as reported by the Daily Herald on March 19. Though the restaurant opened on Valentine’s Day, the official ribbon-cutting is this weekend.

