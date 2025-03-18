Domino's offers new 50% Off Pizza Deal: All you need to know

Domino's has come up with an exciting 50% off deal for a limited time. For a limited time during March Madness 2025, all of its pizzas ordered online are 50% off.

It is a season of celebrations with St. Patrick's Day and March Madness 2025 this month. Hence, many brands have come up with exciting offers for both. Domino's, the largest pizza chain in the world, is not to be left behind. It has come up with an exciting offer for its fans as well.

Domino's 50% off deal explored

The pizza chain offers a great variety of crusts like pan pizza, crunchy thin, hand tossed, gluten free, Parmesan-stuffed crust, and more. It also provides specialty pizzas like ExtravaganZZa, MeatZZa, and more.

Customers can now get all of these for 50% off while ordering online between March 17 and 23. Announcing this offer, Domino's Executive Vice President, Frank Garrido, said (via PR Newswire):

"It's a big week, full of celebrations – the start of college basketball tournaments, St. Patrick's Day and even the first day of spring. To top it off, Domino's is offering customers a deal they can't resist. They can choose from any of our Specialty Pizzas or create a pizza from scratch, with any size crust and toppings.

"Whether customers want their favorite, go-to pizza or have the urge to try something new, like our Parmesan Stuffed Crust, they're all half off when ordered online."

Customers can avail this offer while ordering through Domino's website or through their mobile app.

Domino's released some unique products earlier this year

While it often brings in new flavors and food items on its menu, Domino's has also released some interesting new products this year.

A new red wine

In January 2025, the pizza chain collaborated with Yellow Tail to release a new red wine. As expected, the wine pairs well with pizza but also features some technology. The cap of the wine bottle features NFC technology, which the customers can use to finalize their pre-saved orders on Domino's app.

This technology initially started in Oregon, Washington DC, Florida, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The wine, meanwhile, was tested with multiple pizzas from the chain and was deemed to be a good pairing. It retails for $16.99 online for a 1.5 litre bottle.

A pepperoni-inspired perfume

Last month, meanwhile, the pizza chain launched a new pepperoni-inspired perfume for Valentine's Day 2025. As per the website, it has a warm base with earthy notes of pepper and spice.

The company signed 'Married at First Sight UK' star Luke Debono to launch the perfume. The actor said (via NY Post):

“I’ve learnt a lot about romance over the past year, and this is the perfect gift for passionate pizza loving couples looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day. What could be more attractive to a partner than a smoky, spicy scent that sparks passion?”

The perfume was only available through a lucky draw. Interested individuals were urged to fill in their details on dominospassion.com between February 10 and 17 and a few lucky winners received the perfume bottle.

Needless to say, Domino's has been experimenting with some exciting and out-of-the-box stuff in recent months. However, it's primary offering remains intact with exciting deals on pizzas and other food items on its menu.

