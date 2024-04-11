"Block your ex": Lizzo suggests hilarious tips to get "that summer bod" in parody video

American rapper and singer Lizzo has recently gained attention, after she uploaded a parody video on Instagram on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The parody shows the rapper giving tips to get a perfect summer "bod" without going to the gym. The first tip Lizzo gives is,

"Block your ex."

This tip is followed by the rapper tossing her cell phone into the pool while continuing to give viewers more tips in the parody video. The post has come up less than two weeks after Lizzo's ambiguous post where she wrote, "I quit." Several speculations were made by fans, including many assuming that she is going to leave the music industry.

Grammy winner Lizzo uploads a parody video on Instagram, telling fans how to get a perfect summer "bod" without a gym membership

35-year-old rapper Lizzo has grabbed the internet's attention after her recent Instagram post. The post had a caption where she tagged her brand Yitty, and the caption said,

"Cus EVERY D*MN BODY is a Summer Body in @yitty."

The video starts with the singer saying she has some tips to get the perfect summer body this year. In this part of the video, she is seen in a colored swimsuit on a treadmill. She mentions the first tip then and says,

"Hello! Who's this? Block your ex."

For the next tip, the American rapper and singer is seen lifting a wine bottle. Her second tip is,

"Remember to hydrate, excessively."

The final tip is where she is posing by the side of the pool and saying,

"And remember, you can never be too extra!"

The post comes sometime after fans got scared thinking she might exit the music industry given the recent controversy she was involved in. She wrote a message that read "I quit." However, the singer clarified later by saying,

"When I say I quit, I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention."

Lizzo's songs often promote self-love and body positivity

The Grammy-winning singer has given a number of hits like About Damn Time, Truth Hurts, and Cuz I Love You. According to the Grammy Awards' official website, her songs emit positivity.

The award-winning musician launched her shapewear brand Yitty in 2022. In the recent Instagram video, she is seen endorsing her brand and also spoke about it.

"We aren't just making gender-neutral clothing. We're creating a product that meets a real need."

35-year-old Lizzo is considered a singer whose songs radiate the notions of self-love and body positivity. While addressing the speculations of her leaving the music industry, she said,

"What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people. I know I'm not alone."

She additionally mentioned,

"In no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive… I'm going to keep moving forward, I'm going to keep being me."

She also expressed her gratitude to all her fans for the love that they have showered her with. Most of her fans follow and love her for her confidence. She calls herself fat and accepts it as it is, and she also aims to address the stigma surrounding larger bodies. In a 2022 interview, she said,

"I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

About Yitty, Lizzo said,

"I got tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally nobody wanted to wear."

Her beliefs and ideologies are reflected in her shapewear brand too, where people get plus sizes up to 6XL.