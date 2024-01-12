"INSANEEE!!": BTS SUGA surpasses 3 billion streams on Spotify becoming the most streamed K-pop rapper of all time

As the most-played South Korean rapper on Spotify, BTS' Min Yoongi, aka Suga, has achieved yet another momentous milestone by surpassing three billion plays. Following Jungkook, who surpassed four billion streams in December 2023, he is currently the second-most streamed K-pop singer. It is crucial to note that Suga became the most streamed K-pop rapper of all time with this latest feat.

Fans rejoiced as they expressed being immensely proud of the BTS rapper and his latest feat on Twitter.

Suga and his own songs from BTS albums are among the credits on his Spotify profiles that have hit the three billion milestone. Notably, among his most streamed tracks are Trivia: Seesaw, which has had over 200 million plays, and Interlude: Shadow, which has received over 100 million plays.

"His music helps so many people": BTS ARMY applauds loudly for Suga for making music that resonates with every generation

BTS member and music producer Min Yoongi, who is widely known by his stage persona Suga and rap alias Agust D, crossed this unique milestone on January 6, 2024. The singer surpassed the three billion Spotify streams threshold for all his credits. With over 167 song credits to his name that are recognized by the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), the AMYGDALA rapper-songwriter is flying high solo.

Currently, to name a few of his songs, Halsey's Lilith (feat. SUGA of BTS) (Diablo IV Anthem) has over 84 million streams (84,499,302). Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS) has surpassed 238 million streams (238,400,807) on Spotify. My Universe by BTS, featuring Coldplay, has amassed over 36 million streams (36,486,003) and is still counting.

On October 6, 2023, BTS' Min Yoongi made history by being the first Korean solo artist to have the most songs to reach 100 million plays or listens apiece on Spotify. The Last, a song by BTS Yoongi off his solo mixtape Agust D, has been listened to over 100 million times, according to Spotify statistics.

Apart from his popularity on streaming services, as of August 1, 2023, Yoongi's tracks Daechwita, Haegeum, and People Pt.2 were the top three in over 100 nations on the iTunes rankings. As a result, he is now the only rapper and the first K-pop artist to have three or more songs top the iTunes charts in 100 different nations.

Later, his bandmate Jungkook followed him, charting multiple songs at No.1 on the iTunes Charts in over 100 countries as a second K-pop solo artist and vocalist.

Fans from all over the world flocked to Twitter and showered praises on the D-DAY rapper and songwriter for becoming the first K-pop rapper to be the most-streamed artist.

Meanwhile, Yoongi's songs from his solo album have amassed considerable streams such as Haegeum, that has over 203 million (203,831,867) streams, People Pt.2 (feat. IU) has passed 152 million (152,948,207) streams, AMYGDALA has over 52 million (52,513,510) streams, D-Day has over 44 million (44,197,978) streams, Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, WOOSUNG of The Rose) has crossed 39 million (39,803,135) streams.

In addition, other tracks of his solo album D-DAY, such as HUH?! (feat. j-hope) has over 37 million (37,554,370) streams, Life Goes On has over 36 million (36,268,159) streams, SDL has passed 33 million (33,232,677) streams, Polar Night has 23 million (23,635,870) streams, and Interlude: Dawn that has over 23 million (23,357,027) streams on Spotify.

The BTS rapper, songwriter, and music producer Min Yoongi is currently serving in the South Korean military since September 22, 2023, and will return in mid-2025.