"So proud of him": Fans rejoice as BTS SUGA becomes the first Korean soloist to have most songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify

BTS SUGA, aka Min Yoongi, made history on October 6, 2023, by becoming the first Korean solo artist in the history of Spotify to have the highest number of songs to surpass 100 million streams/listens each. According to Spotify's stats, one of BTS Yoongi's tracks, The Last, from his solo mixtape Agust D, has received more than 100 million listens.

@luv_kook_97 comment on the Twitter post by @btschartstudio

Of the ten songs by him that have surpassed the threshold of 100 million streams, eight(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS) have over 269 million (269,149,592) Spotify streams, MAX's Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS) over 232 million streams (232,176,005), PSY's That That (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) at 224 million (224,110,588), and Juice WRLD's Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA of BTS) have over 133 million (133,638,003) Spotify streams.

Furthermore, Daechwita has over 273 million (273,293,817) Spotify streams, People has more than 125 million (125,805,481), Haegeum from his latest debut solo album D-DAY has over 159.9 million (159,971,341), while Suga's Interlude has over 100 million (100,109,211) streams on Spotify, followed by the new entrant in the list, The Last, which has amassed over 100 million streams.

"Congratulations Agust D": Fans applaud as SUGA recreates history by having 10 songs with over 100 million streams

Agust D used a number of tracks that he has steadily amassed during his career—some from as early as 2011 to as late as a month before release—to make his mixtape. The latest entrant into the list of 100 million streams, The Last, is from Yoongi's mixtape Agust D, which he released in 2016 on SoundCloud.

@sgwcbh comment about the Twitter post by @dearlysuga_

The lead rapper of BTS, who is also a well-acclaimed music producer, composer, and songwriter, is renowned for his rap verses and rhythm, which are both fierce and agile. In recent times, the 100 million stream threshold was reached on Spotify by the song The Last, surpassing that of Korean singer-actor IU.

As per the stats by both Spotify and Kworb.net, IU has a total of eight tracks under her belt that have crossed the 100 million mark. Her tracks eight(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS) have over 269 million (269,149,592) Spotify streams, while BBIBBI has surpassed 169 million (169,527,885), LILAC 161.6 million (161,624,783), Celebrity 143.5 million (143,544,373), and Blueming has over 125 million (125,085,508) streams.

Moreover, People Pt.2 by Yoongi, which featured IU, has over 120 million (120,245,895) streams on Spotify. Further, Palette (feat. G-DRAGON) stands at 114 million (114,241,982), and Through the Night at over 100 million (100,068,538).

Nevertheless, fans congratulated Min Yoongi for his achievement on the post by fellow X users @btschartstudio and @Pk_bts_land, among others.

@faiyiaj congratulating Min Yoongi by commenting on the post of @btschartstudio

@wherestaehyung and @ColdTanUnivers congratulating Min Yoongi by commenting on the post of @btschartstudio

@Bangtan7_Stream and @anjali82373 commented on Twitter about BTS' Min Yoongi's achievement

@centennial_city and @360_lisa commented on Twitter about BTS' Min Yoongi's achievement on a post by @Pk_bts_land

@jeongguknoona, @hypnoyouellie and @armylvsjm commented on Twitter about BTS' Min Yoongi's achievement on a post by @Pk_bts_land

@rashiAg64807821 and @syakan13 congratulated BTS' Min Yoongi on the post by @btsraplinefb

It is a noteworthy accolade since Yoongi is the only Korean soloist to have ten of his on the list, in contrast to the bands (G)I-DLE and EXO, both of whom are groups.

For the uninitiated, the BTS member had created the alter persona "Agust D"—which is taken from the initials DT, short for his hometown, Daegu Town, and "SUGA" spelled backward—to distinguish his work from that of his work as a member of BTS. It was also used by him to name his 2016 mixtape.

Furthermore, the D-DAY Tour 2023 by Yoongi made history as the most successful concert tour ever by a Korean solo artist. The Haegeum rapper-songwriter earned USD 57.2 million (about KRW 75.55 billion) as of September 12, 2023, from his D-DAY globe tour.

Meanwhile, the BTS rapper, who released his debut solo album D-DAY on April 21, 2023, is currently serving his mandatory military service of 18 months since September 22, 2023. Once all seven members have safely returned from their military service in 2025, BTS is expected to resume its group activities.