"Instagram King": Fans lavish praise as BTS' Taehyung becomes the most-mentioned star on the social media platform

Kim Taehyung of BTS fame became the most-mentioned celebrity on Instagram as of December 25, 2023. Reaching an astounding audience of 861 million people, the BTS member Taehyung's Instagram account (@thv) reached a noteworthy milestone of 16,126 mentions from 6,511 influencers. To grasp the significance of this achievement, consider that acquiring a similar level of exposure through sponsored commercials would demand a remarkable investment of 290 million USD.

HypeAuditor—a SaaS company—conducted research that counts the amount of mentions these influencers earned in the last year. Mentioning someone in a post or remark using their username followed by the "@" sign is known as tagging them. This measure offers more information on their involvement and digital influence on the site.

As a result, fans lauded the Love Me Again singer-songwriter and the Instagram king on Twitter (now X).

"He never stops winning": Fans celebrate Taehyung's influence and global resonance despite his enlistment

With this remarkable number of references, Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, surpassed well-known international brands, such as Fendi which had 15,621 mentions, and Ray-Ban, with 15,321 mentions. Furthermore, the majority of the influencers that tag the Love Me Again singer's Instagram account are majorly based in South Korea (10.2%), the United States (10.9%), and Indonesia (13.7%).

Earlier in March 2023, the BTS member had the greatest average number of likes per Instagram post, as measured by SocialBook influencer marketing software. Considering that he has significantly more Instagram followers than celebrities—63.4 million—this is especially remarkable. Additionally, the BTS idol is reported to earn between $68,000 and $810,000 for each sponsored post.

With 15.6 million likes per post contrasted to the athlete's 8.9 million, the BTS member has nearly two times as many median likes per post as the second-place finisher, Portuguese soccer player Christiano Ronaldo, who an astounding 560 million admirers follow.

It should be noted that Kim Taehyung of BTS, the world's "Celine Boy," appeared in some stunning cover images released by Elle Korea on March 16, 2023. The icon is trending on all social media platforms after the stunning photographs undoubtedly took the internet by storm. Minutes after the photos were made public, CELINE's website crashed from an unexpected spike in traffic.

Currently, Taehyung's Instagram followers have grown remarkably during the last 12 months, gaining over 12 million new followers in 2023 alone. International companies and brands like MTV, Billboard, and CELINE have also taken notice of the account, demonstrating its vast influence and outreach.

Consequently, fans rejoiced over this new achievement as the Love Me Again singer-songwriter is currently serving his mandatory military duty and is away from the limelight and social media glitz for now. Yet, the celebrity's stronghold across the globe has commanded praise from his fans and industry insiders.

Meanwhile, with 3,923 postings, #btsarmy ranks sixth among the most frequently utilized hashtags in these posts, demonstrating the tremendous love for BTS members. Notable individuals and organizations, such as celebrities such as singer-and-actress IU, South Korean singer-actor Park Hyung-sik, and actor Choi Woo-shik, have referred to Taehyung's account @thv on Instagram.

A SaaS company, HypeAuditor provides platforms, agencies, and brands with tools and analytics to help them plan marketing campaigns and evaluate influencers. The app employs artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to detect phony followers and verify the legitimacy of Instagram profiles.

The platform's management team is fully committed to offering companies a dependable tool that enables them to verify the authenticity of influencers' Instagram follower accounts.