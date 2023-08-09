"Interesting choice": Man gets Montgomery brawl chair tattooed, leaving netizens stunned

The videos from the recent Montgomery brawl over the Harriott II dock have spread like wildfire on social media, and even after five days, netizens cannot seem to stop talking about it. Now, social media user, Don Kajuan, has taken it a notch up by getting a “chair tattoo” done, along with text that says:

“Montgomery, Alabama. Aug 5, 2023.”

The tattoo is a reference to one of the men in the video, who was seen defending the guard by hitting another man with a folding chair in the midst of the brawl. The incident inspired Don so much that he got it inked on his body, much to the surprise and amusement of netizens.

One social media user even said that the tattoo idea was an "interesting" one.

Social media users reacted to a man getting the chair tattoo after the brawl between the dock worker and White men near the Harriott dock. (Image via Twitter)

The brawl broke out after a Black boat captain asked a group of white men to remove their boat from a spot reserved for the docking of a larger river boat. Numerous other Black men subsequently rushed to the rescue of the captain.

After the incident took place, several people involved in the brawl were detained by the police. While not much has been revealed about the detainees, authorities claimed that they have pressed assault charges against Zachery Shipman, Richard Roberts, and Allen Todd, who were involved in the incident.

Social media in splits as man gets a chair inked in wake of the Montgomery brawl

The aftermath of the Montgomery brawl, which caught widespread attention last week, has taken an unexpectedly humorous turn.

A man moved by the unity of Black people in the scuffle has taken an unconventional approach as he got an inked tattoo of a chair on his forearm. As pictures of his peculiar tattoo surfaced, social media platforms were flooded with reactions.

As Twitter account @DailyLoud uploaded the image on social media, here is how netizens reacted:

The brawl at the Montgomery port took place due to the Harriott, the age-old ship with a long-standing history. With its origins tracing back to 1786 in Liverpool, the Harriott was originally shuttling the route between Liverpool and Barbados. Now, it serves as a relaxing cruise from the Montgomery port.