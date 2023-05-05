Internet complains as Nike Air Jordan 3 “Hide N' Seek” to release only in kids' sizes

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Air Jordan, has always made sure to celebrate important events and festivals, including Valentine's Day, Chinese New Year, Christmas, and more. Now, the label has added one more event to its list of celebrations, the beloved Children's Day. It will be celebrating Children's Day 2023 with the launch of a special Air Jordan 3 makeover.

The label will launch an Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Sneaker" pair, which will be available exclusively in kids sizes and will be special-edition. The shoe makeover has many cute features to make the little sneakerheads adorable yet chic.

The sneaker model looks both chic and cute. attracting many adult sneakerheads as well. The design led adults to complain to Nike and ask for bigger sizes. Under the post made by the sneaker leaker account ZSneakerheadsz, many demanded that the Air Jordan 3 Hide N' Seek be available for everyone.

Fans react to upcoming Nike Air Jordan 3 Hide N' Seek, will come accompanied by an elephant graphic hang tag

The label has continued to launch the AJ3 sneaker model in multiple makeovers in both men and women. The latest to appear on the scene is for kids. The Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Seek" has been given a classic yet whimsical look, which has managed to gain the attention of even adults. Multiple fans added their views, and Instagram user @get_it_got_it_1 asked Nike,

"Why only kids."

Fans further asked the label to launch extended sizes for men. A few even commented that they were attracted to the idea of elephant graphic hang tag and would buy that exclusively from a kid.

Multiple sneakerheads came forward and inquired about the last sizes of the shoe, which hasn't been announced by Nike yet. A few commented on how the Jordan brand has lately been focused on providing kids and women sneakers.

Hopefully, the Jordan brand will notice their fans and release extended sizing for the shoe.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Seek" sneakers

The AJ3 sneakers are a brainchild of the swoosh label's veteran and legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who also designed other silhouettes in the lineage up till Air Jordan 15. The Jordan site describes the sneaker model:

"What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print."

SneakerATOM @Sneakeratom The Air Jordan 3 “Hide 'N Seek” is releasing next year for the retail price of $150 USD. (Kids Exclusive) - @SneakerATOM The Air Jordan 3 “Hide 'N Seek” is releasing next year for the retail price of $150 USD. (Kids Exclusive) - @SneakerATOM 🔔 https://t.co/3E3STQrAeR

The latest makeover, AJ3 "Hide N' Seek" comes clad in a "White/Black/Iron/Light Ash Grey/Sail/Cement Grey" color scheme. The shoe comes constructed out of white leather material, which contrasts with the signature elephant print overlays and grey details.

The look is elevated with sail midsoles and black rubber outsoles, and an elephant removable patch is the highlight. The pair will be launched on June 6, 2023, for $150 via Nike and SNKRS.

