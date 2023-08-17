Is Aldi an American chain? Supermarkets Winn-Dixie and Harveys bought by company

Aldi, a German grocery chain, has stunned the masses in the USA as the giant recently bought 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys grocery stores. The company has taken over the stores located in the South and is also planning to expand across the rest of the country in the coming few years.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 16, the company’s management remarked how they hope to close the deal in the first few months of 2024. They also stated that while the Aldi brand will replace many stores, others will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys. The statement also noted that the retail giant plans to open 120 new stores in the country by the end of 2023.

The company that has snapped up the Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores in places like Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana is a German chain with a long-standing history. The brand has been around since 1961, with its headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. They have a whopping 2,000 stores scattered across 36 states in the US.

“Perfect kind of confluence of factors”: CEO Jason Hart, as Aldi acquires 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys grocery stores

Once a Southeast mainstay, Harveys supermarket declared itself bankrupt and shut 94 stores in 2018. On the other hand, Winn-Dixie faced its downfall in 2005 when it closed 900 stores and cut off 30% of its jobs.

Meanwhile, the German giant thrived and offered affordability amidst high food prices. Talking about the same, CEO Jason Hart said:

“The Southeast is a big part of our growth initiative across the country. In fact, it was a focus of our growth initiative even before this acquisition, so it was the perfect kind of confluence of factors.”

Hart also talked about the company's plans to open 20 new locations once it is done with the acquisition.

“Aldi will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the Aldi format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” he said.

The German giant focuses on low prices and high-quality food. The website of the retail company states:

“We hand-select and curate high-quality products for you and your family that meet or exceed the national brands in taste, quality and, of course, price. We also partner with a wide variety of local farmers to offer an array of fresh, in-season produce including organic fruits and vegetables.”

The Albrecht family, represented by Theo Albrecht Sr. and Karl Albrecht Sr., established the Aldi and Trader Joe's chains globally. Originating in Germany, the brothers divided ownership in 1961. Karl Sr. handled Aldi in the US, UK, and Australia, while Theo Sr. managed stores in Europe and Northern Germany.