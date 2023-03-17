Trader Joe’s spring products line-up explored

Customers adore Trader Joe's for several reasons, and the supermarket chain's constantly evolving and expanding product selection is definitely one of them.

Last month, Trader Joe's gave customers a first look at a few items that might go on sale all around the country if the chain's taste-testing panel approves of them.

Trader Joe's marketing executives Tara Miller and Matt Sloan revealed the dozen-plus new and returning food items that will be released soon. They made the announcement in the most recent edition of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, which was released on March 13, 2023.

Titled, It's a Spring Shopping List from Trader Joe's, the podcast lists all 15 items that have already been released or will release in the next few days.

From hand pies to spicy mango lemonade, 15 items from Trader Joe's spring product lineup

1) Blueberry and Lemon Hand Pies

The classic flavor combination of blueberries and lemon can never go wrong, and this reintroduced bakery item highlights it by encasing it all in a buttery crust.

2) Mini Almost Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers with Cream Cheese Filling

One of the chain's most recognizable spice options is the Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. A small sandwich cracker that tastes like an everything bagel with cream cheese is the retailer's newest invention.

3) Peanut and Crispy Noodle Salad Kit

This is a combination of Romaine lettuce, cabbage, shredded carrots, celery, chopped green onions, cilantro, crispy rice vermicelli noodles, and chopped peanuts. All these, along with a tangy peanut and lime dressing are included in the Thai-inspired Peanut and Crispy Noodle Salad Kit.

4) Bananas Bananas Candy

Miller stated that cacao nibs in the filling give the new product's "chocolate-coated banana pulp candy" an extra bite. The $3.29 Bananas Bananas Candy has already made its debut in a few stores.

5) Vanilla Cardona Goat's Milk Cheese

The Vanilla Cardona Goat's Milk Cheese from Trader Joe's will be "very subtly flavored," with vanilla sugar sprinkled into it.

6) Jalapeño Limeade

Jalapeno Limeade is another seasonal beverage that consumers who like their drinks to be tangy and hot can expect to see on shelves soon.

7) Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

The little but strong coffee-flavored mini ice cream cones from Trader Joe's are returning. Consumers who are able to obtain this restocked item can get a caffeine boost with their sweet treats.

8) Spicy Mango Lemonade

Customers of Trader Joe's will soon be able to add the Spicy Mango Lemonade to their shopping list as it re-enters shops, giving spice fans yet another option.

9) Organic Cold Brew Black Tea Concentrate

Customers can enhance this 16-ounce concentration bottle with a variety of adaptations. They can add sugar to make sweet tea or replace the water with milk to make milk tea, and get a gallon of tea.

10) Coffee and Dark Chocolate Joe-Joe's

Coffee enthusiasts will undoubtedly want to test this new flavor because Joe-Joes is the iconic sandwich cookie from the grocery brand. This sweet is a cream-filled cookie with a dark chocolate coating and a drizzle of vanilla-flavored coffee on top.

11) Chocolate Mousse Eggs

Trader Joe's is bringing back their Chocolate Mousse Eggs for another season just in time for Easter. Each six-pack of these chocolate delights contains three different patterns for consumers to choose from.

12) Portuguese Custard Tarts

These Portuguese custard tarts are incredibly rich, creamy, and sweet. Egg yolks, flour, and cinnamon are used in this dessert to make a one-of-a-kind pastry with a subtly spicy flavor.

13) Medium Roast Coffee

A limited-edition medium roast coffee prepared with beans from the Rwenzori area of Uganda is being introduced by the brand. According to Miller, this product ought to be on store shelves right about now.

14) Lemon Mini Sheet Cake

It features lemony cake and cream cheese frosting, as well as bits of candied lemon zest sprinkled on top.

15) Chromatic Celebration Cake and Baking Mix

With rainbow sprinkles, this new baking mix raises the bar. Customers are allowed to decorate or assemble the cake, however, they choose it because the sprinkles come in their own pack.

In brief about Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is an American grocery store business based in Monrovia, California. The chain operates 560 stores in the United States.

Founder Joe Coulombe launched the first store in Pasadena, California in 1967. German entrepreneur Theo Albrecht owned the chain from 1979 until his death in 2010 when ownership went to his heirs. The firm has offices in Monrovia, Liberia, and Boston, Massachusetts.

They are dedicated to offering their customers exceptional value in the form of high-quality products at daily low costs.

