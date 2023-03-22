"Is this an April fools joke": Little Caesars' corncob crust leaves netizens divided 

Popular pizza chain Little Caesars's latest menu item, the corncob crust has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. The news of the latest offering was shared in a tweet posted by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The restaurant chain had previously teased the introduction of a new "crust the world craves." The advertisement for the item, which features corn on the cob on its outside, states:

"Introducing the corncob crust from Little Caesars. Flavored hearty American corn, ooey-gooey cheese, and a two-liter bottle of liquefied butter. It's the crust the world craves. You're welcome, America."

Little Caesars Pizza @littlecaesars Introducing Corncob Crust from Little Caesars! You’re Welcome, America Introducing Corncob Crust from Little Caesars! You’re Welcome, America https://t.co/H9IMni4M0m

The fast-food giant is known for its experimentative pizza crust options introduced previously, including the fan-favorite pretzel crusts and hotdog crusts.

With about 800k views and over 2k likes, the product offering is certainly creating a buzz. However, not all internet users are impressed, with one even wondering whether it is an early April fool's gag.

Casenn @DaRealCasenn @littlecaesars Is this an April fools joke @littlecaesars Is this an April fools joke

"I can't imagine a more beautiful thing": Netizens split over Little Caesars's corncob crust pizza

Netizens were left shocked after the restaurant's tweet about its latest crust offering.

Many were excited to try out the item and called it the "greatest thing to happen in the entirety of US history." They called it the most "beautiful thing." Some joked that as much as they loved the idea of the pizza, they would prefer the butter to be given separately to make butter popcorn.

User @CjsRequiem stated:

"Little Caesars puts corn on their crust, so yes corn is good on pizza."

The Superior Arxknid @CjsRequiem @specialk8o8 Little Caesars puts corn on their crust, so yes corn is good on pizza @specialk8o8 Little Caesars puts corn on their crust, so yes corn is good on pizza

Here are some posts seen on Twitter liking the idea of a corn on the cob pizza:

Frank Cooper @MrFrankCooper @littlecaesars I’m totally in on this! Can you get the 2 liter of butter separately? I might need an extra one @littlecaesars I’m totally in on this! Can you get the 2 liter of butter separately? I might need an extra one

UnviableChez @UnviableChez @littlecaesars This is the greatest thing to happen in the entirety of US history @littlecaesars This is the greatest thing to happen in the entirety of US history

TommieLSP @TommieLSP @littlecaesars You just won over the UK with this one! They love corn on their pizza! That said I want nothing more than to be the first Little Caesars Corncob Crust with a 2 liter bottle of liquified butter Sponsored Streamer. I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing! @littlecaesars You just won over the UK with this one! They love corn on their pizza! That said I want nothing more than to be the first Little Caesars Corncob Crust with a 2 liter bottle of liquified butter Sponsored Streamer. I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing!

Reid Boron (LittleCaesarsLover) @BlockyBoi3 @littlecaesars Your the reason I wake up in the morning. You are my one and only love in life @littlecaesars Your the reason I wake up in the morning. You are my one and only love in life

However, many others were not excited at the prospect of a cob crust. They stated they were horrified by the idea and demanded that the post be deleted. One user joked that the dish was too "corny" for them to try.

Sunny @Tammy_2008 @littlecaesars idk about this, seems too CORNY for me @littlecaesars idk about this, seems too CORNY for me

Some even remarked that corn does not belong on the food item.

[email protected] questioned:

"What stage of capitalism is little caesars corn crust"

User @ThatBoiNel remarked:

ThatBoiNel @ThatBoiNel Little Caesars really made corn on the cob crust pizza? Or are we being punkd? 🥴🥴🥴 Little Caesars really made corn on the cob crust pizza? Or are we being punkd? 🥴🥴🥴

Here are some comments criticizing the idea of a corncob curst:

Sunny @Tammy_2008 @littlecaesars idk about this, seems too CORNY for me @littlecaesars idk about this, seems too CORNY for me

Sean Blair @ElLocoGaijin @simshu @realbenfeldman



Will it be candy corn for Halloween/Thanksgiving? @CSSully They lost me at Little Caesars, regardless of what they're selling.Will it be candy corn for Halloween/Thanksgiving? @simshu @realbenfeldman @CSSully They lost me at Little Caesars, regardless of what they're selling. Will it be candy corn for Halloween/Thanksgiving?

Little Caesar's free pizza hack revealed

A TikTok user @blackoutsbox shared a video on March 19, 2023, detailing out how to get a free pizza at the restaurant chain. The clip has amassed over 780k views and 60k likes.

The restaurant has a no-contact pickup service through the help of stacked Pizza Portals. Anyone who chooses the pickup option can grab their items using a 3-digit code provided following payment. The code opens a door containing the still-warm pizza ready to be carried off.

@blackoutsbox however, claims to have a way to open any door. "Enter any two digits and a zero," he alleges, adding that the hack doesn't always work.

While many netizens were excited to try out the "hack," some called it stealing. Others commented that pizza at the fast-food franchise costs around $7 and they'd rather pay than steal.

Little Caesars is yet to comment on the Pizza Portal hack

Poll : 0 votes