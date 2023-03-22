"Is this an April fools joke": Little Caesars' corncob crust leaves netizens divided 

Popular pizza chain Little Caesars's latest menu item, the corncob crust has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. The news of the latest offering was shared in a tweet posted by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
The restaurant chain had previously teased the introduction of a new "crust the world craves." The advertisement for the item, which features corn on the cob on its outside, states:
"Introducing the corncob crust from Little Caesars. Flavored hearty American corn, ooey-gooey cheese, and a two-liter bottle of liquefied butter. It's the crust the world craves. You're welcome, America."
The fast-food giant is known for its experimentative pizza crust options introduced previously, including the fan-favorite pretzel crusts and hotdog crusts.
With about 800k views and over 2k likes, the product offering is certainly creating a buzz. However, not all internet users are impressed, with one even wondering whether it is an early April fool's gag.
"I can't imagine a more beautiful thing": Netizens split over Little Caesars's corncob crust pizza
Netizens were left shocked after the restaurant's tweet about its latest crust offering.
Many were excited to try out the item and called it the "greatest thing to happen in the entirety of US history." They called it the most "beautiful thing." Some joked that as much as they loved the idea of the pizza, they would prefer the butter to be given separately to make butter popcorn.
User @CjsRequiem stated:
"Little Caesars puts corn on their crust, so yes corn is good on pizza."
Here are some posts seen on Twitter liking the idea of a corn on the cob pizza:
However, many others were not excited at the prospect of a cob crust. They stated they were horrified by the idea and demanded that the post be deleted. One user joked that the dish was too "corny" for them to try.
Some even remarked that corn does not belong on the food item.
[email protected] questioned:
"What stage of capitalism is little caesars corn crust"
User @ThatBoiNel remarked:
Here are some comments criticizing the idea of a corncob curst:
Little Caesar's free pizza hack revealed
A TikTok user @blackoutsbox shared a video on March 19, 2023, detailing out how to get a free pizza at the restaurant chain. The clip has amassed over 780k views and 60k likes.
The restaurant has a no-contact pickup service through the help of stacked Pizza Portals. Anyone who chooses the pickup option can grab their items using a 3-digit code provided following payment. The code opens a door containing the still-warm pizza ready to be carried off.
@blackoutsbox however, claims to have a way to open any door. "Enter any two digits and a zero," he alleges, adding that the hack doesn't always work.
While many netizens were excited to try out the "hack," some called it stealing. Others commented that pizza at the fast-food franchise costs around $7 and they'd rather pay than steal.
Little Caesars is yet to comment on the Pizza Portal hack