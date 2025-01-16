"Is there any country artists who aren't Trump heads?" — Internet reacts to Rascal Flatts and Gavin DeGraw performing at 2025 inauguration 

As Donald Trump and JD Vance's inauguration day on January 20 approaches, the event organizers revealed the list of performers, including Gavin DeGraw and Rascal Flatts.

MSNBC journalist Sam Stein shared the full lineup on X, which also includes Carrie Underwood, Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, and Parker McCollum, among others. Social media users have reacted to the announcement.

The Rascal Flatts will reportedly be performing at the Commander-in-Chief Ball with Gavin DeGraw performing at the Starlight Ball.

"Rascal Flatts, too?! Is there any country artists who AREN’T trump heads?" wrote one netizen.

For those uninitiated, Gavin DeGraw is best known for his hit album Chariot. Many were surprised to hear that Gavin DeGraw and Rascal Flatts would perform at the Republican candidate's inauguration.

“Girl f**k carrie but wtf you mean rascal flatts doing the trump thing too,” an X user said.

“finding out rascall flatts are performing at the inauguration makes me so unbelievably sad and disappointed. i thiught they were better than this fr,” a netizen said.

“rascal flatts performing at the inauguration???? I can’t take much more of this man…….,” a platform user said.

Rascal Flatts’ frontman Gary LeVox took to Instagram as well to confirm that he was going to perform at the ceremony. He said, “I am so humbled and honored and grateful for the opportunity again to play the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States.” Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“so dissapointed in Rascal Flatts this legit makes me sad,” an X user said.

“Rascal Flatts performing at the inaugural ball just ruined my day ngl,” a platform user said.

“crying and throwing up rn ik the rascal flatts is a country group but TRUMP ???? GOD WHYYYYYYYY,” a netizen said.

Meanwhile, several others expressed similar sentiments over Gavin DeGraw performing at the event, with reactions online reading:

“Gavin DeGraw just stabbed me in the heart like fr,” an X user said.

“Gavin Degraw being a trump supporter just ruined my day and hurts more than anyone else that has supported him.,” another internet user said.

Inauguration committee releases statement about the event as netizens react to Gavin DeGraw and Rascal Flatts performing

As per the NPR, co-chairs of the Trump Vance Inauguration Committee, Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, said in a statement that they were:

“Proud to announce that some of our nation’s most iconic will be participating in the inaugural celebrations. This monumental weekend will commemorate President Trump’s historic victory and the 60th Presidential Inauguration with a celebration of music, unity, and patriotism, ushering in America’s new Golden Age.”

Rascal Flatts last performed at Donald Trump’s 2016 ceremony as well. The band disbanded back in October 2021; however, they announced last fall that they had reunited and were set to kick off their 25th anniversary tour, which is scheduled to begin next month.

DeGraw went viral after his song I Don’t Want to Be became the theme song of The CW’s teen show One Tree Hill.

